Bay Ridge 5th Avenue BID

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Bay Ridge 5th Avenue BID

About this event

Wing Wars Sponsorship Opportunities

Bay Ridge

Brooklyn, NY, USA

🔥 Title Sponsor – $5,000
$5,000

-Primary logo placement on all promotional materials

-Highlighted recognition across BID social media platforms

-Logo on event signage and step & repeat

-Opportunity to speak or present award at the event

-Premium placement in media coverage and press releases

🍗 Wing Sponsor – $2,500
$2,500

-Logo placement on print and digital materials

-Social media mentions and sponsor highlights

-Logo included in event signage

-Recognition during the event program

👏Community Sponsor – $1,000
$1,000

-Logo included on select promotional materials

-Social media thank-you post

-Event-day recognition

⭐️ Step & Repeat Sponsor - $100
$100

-Business logo featured on the Wing Wars step & repeat backdrop

-Great for small businesses wanting visibility and -community representation

-Recognition on event-day signage

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