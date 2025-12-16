Wing Wars Sponsorship Opportunities

About this event
-Primary logo placement on all promotional materials
-Highlighted recognition across BID social media platforms
-Logo on event signage and step & repeat
-Opportunity to speak or present award at the event
-Premium placement in media coverage and press releases
-Logo placement on print and digital materials
-Social media mentions and sponsor highlights
-Logo included in event signage
-Recognition during the event program
-Logo included on select promotional materials
-Social media thank-you post
-Event-day recognition
-Business logo featured on the Wing Wars step & repeat backdrop
-Great for small businesses wanting visibility and -community representation
-Recognition on event-day signage
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