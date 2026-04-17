Wingapalooza 2026

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About this event
Come out and enjoy unlimited sampling from all wing booths, awesome bands, and great drink prices. Not only will you have a great time, you'll be helping raise money for area children's organizations. Early bird pricing ensures you have a great time at the best price. Reg Price is $30 at the door
With VIP access, you'll ensure you'll truly receive the VIP treatment! In addition to the benefits of General Admission, you'll receive: Stage-side band viewing, discounted drink tickets, access to a quieter crowd-free area with chairs & tables, complimentary food, and wings brought to you in the VIP area!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!