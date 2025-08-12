Presented by Warehouse 25sixty-five Kitchen + Bar

2565 American Way

Grand Junction, CO 81501, USA

Band Entry Fee
$25

Grants entry to the Battle of the Bands competition

General Admission
$15

Enjoy talented musicians and support inclusive play for the new Wingate Elementary School Playground.

Fan Club Sponsor
$500

● Name listed on event website and in the program

● Opportunity to include promotional materials in VIP gift bags

● Logo placement on group sponsor banner at the event

● Recognition by MC at the event

Roadie Sponsor
$1,000

● Name listed on event website and in the program

● Opportunity to include promotional materials in VIP gift bags

● Logo placement on group sponsor banner at the event

● Recognition from the MC during the event

● Recognition on permanent donor plaque at Wingate

● 4 event tickets and 4 drink tickets

Opening Act Sponsor
$2,500

● Logo on event posters, social media, and website

● Prominent logo placement on group sponsor banner at the event

● Opportunity to include promotional materials in VIP gift bags

● Recognition from the MC during the event

● Recognition on permanent Donor plaque at Wingate Elementary

● 6 event tickets, 10 drink tickets

● Table in upstairs VIP area (subject to availability)

Headliner Sponsor
$5,000

● Choice of playground equipment to have your logo displayed (upon install)

● Stage banner with your business name/logo

● Logo on event posters, social media, and website

● Prominent logo placement on group sponsor banner at the event

● Opportunity to include promotional materials in VIP gift bags

● Recognition in all press releases & event announcements

● Recognition from the MC during the event

● Recognition on permanent Donor plaque at Wingate

● 8 event tickets and 16 drink tickets

● Table in upstairs VIP area

Tinsel & Tattoo
$50

● Logo at booth

● Social media shoutout

