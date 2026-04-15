Wings & Wheels Drawing Presented by: Clay Cooley Auto Group

Each entry represents one chance to win the Wings & Wheels Car Drawing Presented by: Clay Cooley Auto Group. Your $100 donation directly supports the Argyle Education Foundation and its mission to fund innovative programs, classroom grants, and resources that benefit Argyle ISD teachers and students.

The winner will be selected by random drawing on 9/25/26. You do not need to be present to win. Must be 18 years or older to participate. Void where prohibited. All entries are final, and the winner is responsible for any applicable taxes, title, license, and fees associated with the prize.