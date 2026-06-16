A large teal butterfly with intricate wing patterns is centered in the foreground, with a teal ribbon unfurling below it, while a cluster of smaller black butterflies and a radiant halo form the background.
National Ovarian Cancer Coalition, Inc.

Hosted by

National Ovarian Cancer Coalition, Inc.

About this event

Wings of Hope 5k

5325 Village Center Dr

Yorba Linda, CA 92886, USA

Event admission - General
$25

Enjoy the event with access to all main activities. Includes an event tshirt, race bib & goodie bag.

Hero supporter
$100

Enjoy the event with access to all main activities. Includes an event T-shirt, race bib, goodie bag, plus a hat. Thank you for your generous donation!

Group of 10
$225
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Gather your friends, family, co-workers and come as a small group. Includes 10 shirts, bibs & bags.

Large Team of 20+
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

Perfect for large groups or sports teams. Or in support of a Cancer Fighter/Survivor. Includes 20 shirts, race bibs & bags. Recognition of all teams at the event!

Donation
Pay what you can

Donate any amount

Add a donation for National Ovarian Cancer Coalition, Inc.

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