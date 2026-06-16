Wings of Hope 5k

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Enjoy the event with access to all main activities. Includes an event tshirt, race bib & goodie bag.
Enjoy the event with access to all main activities. Includes an event T-shirt, race bib, goodie bag, plus a hat. Thank you for your generous donation!
Gather your friends, family, co-workers and come as a small group. Includes 10 shirts, bibs & bags.
Perfect for large groups or sports teams. Or in support of a Cancer Fighter/Survivor. Includes 20 shirts, race bibs & bags. Recognition of all teams at the event!
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$
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