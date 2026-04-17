Rise Restoring Dignity to Survivors

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Rise Restoring Dignity to Survivors

About this event

Wings of Hope Auction 2026

Pick-up location

8900 Lyra Dr, Columbus, OH 43240, USA

Columbus Blue Jackets Tickets - Club Seats item
Columbus Blue Jackets Tickets - Club Seats
$70

Starting bid

Front Row Club seats - 2 Tickets - Choose a game in December 2026

Kenneth's Headspa & Self Care Bundle item
Kenneth's Headspa & Self Care Bundle
$50

Starting bid

Japanese Headspa Experience - Product Bundle Includes: Moisture Shampoo, Daily, Indulgence Conditioner, Elixer 11, Oomph Volume Booster Lotion

Git Fit + Community at Debbie Reichert Fitness & Yoga item
Git Fit + Community at Debbie Reichert Fitness & Yoga
$50

Starting bid

Get Fit at DRF: 1 Month Unlimited Membership - DRF Hat - Protein Shaker - Hydration Bundle

Groovy Plants Green Thumb Bundle item
Groovy Plants Green Thumb Bundle
$30

Starting bid

Green Thumb Bundle - $25 Giftcard to Groovy Plant Ranch - 9-inch plant

Complete gardening kit with purple pansy tote

Cooper's Hawk Wine Aficionado Gift item
Cooper's Hawk Wine Aficionado Gift
$40

Starting bid

INCLUDES:Tasting Experience For Two - 3 Month Wine Club Membership

Magnum Bottle of Cooper’s Hawk Red Blend

LIMITED EDITION Raising Cane's Cooler Basket item
LIMITED EDITION Raising Cane's Cooler Basket
$30

Starting bid

Neoprene Cooler Bag - Pink Raising Cane’s T-shirt - Black Raising Cane’s T-shirt - Signature Raising Cane’s Hat - Cane Plush Puppy - 2 Beaded Raising Cane’s Necklaces - 2 Raising Cane’s Key Chains - 2 Signature Pens - Gift Cards for: 2 - 22 oz Lemonades - 4 Box Combos

Taste of Columbus item
Taste of Columbus
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy some of the best meals in Columbus with these Gift Cards

$75 Refectory - $100 Cameron Mitchell - $50 Napa Kitchen & Bar

HIGH BANK DISTILLERY EXPERIENCE & TASTING item
HIGH BANK DISTILLERY EXPERIENCE & TASTING
$40

Starting bid

GIFT BOX SET INCLUDES: Bottle of Whiskey War - Make Whiskey Not War High Ball Glass - Distillery Tour & Tasting for 10 - $25 Gift Card

Kendra Scott Layered Necklace item
Kendra Scott Layered Necklace
$30

Starting bid

Drusy Elisa Triple Strand Necklace

Take Me Out To The Ball Game item
Take Me Out To The Ball Game
$25

Starting bid

4 Clippers Tickets - Clippers T-shirt

Ebb & Float Sacred Pause Experience (2 Available) item
Ebb & Float Sacred Pause Experience (2 Available)
$25

Starting bid

60 Minute Float + 15 Minute Chair Massage

Ebb & Float Sacred Pause Experience (2 Available) (Copy) item
Ebb & Float Sacred Pause Experience (2 Available) (Copy)
$25

Starting bid

60 Minute Float + 15 Minute Chair Massage

Photography Package - Wendy Jean Photography (2 Available) item
Photography Package - Wendy Jean Photography (2 Available)
$50

Starting bid

$350 Photography Package from Wendy Jean Photograph

Photography Package - Wendy Jean Photography (2 Available) (Copy) item
Photography Package - Wendy Jean Photography (2 Available) (Copy)
$50

Starting bid

$350 Photography Package from Wendy Jean Photograph

Columbus Fun Package item
Columbus Fun Package
$30

Starting bid

4 Tickets to the Columbus Zoo - 4 Tickets Columbus Art Museum - 2 Tickets to COSI

Zip Zone Adventure Park Ticket item
Zip Zone Adventure Park Ticket
$10

Starting bid

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