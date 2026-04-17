Wings of Hope Auction 2026

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Front Row Club seats - 2 Tickets - Choose a game in December 2026
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Japanese Headspa Experience - Product Bundle Includes: Moisture Shampoo, Daily, Indulgence Conditioner, Elixer 11, Oomph Volume Booster Lotion
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Get Fit at DRF: 1 Month Unlimited Membership - DRF Hat - Protein Shaker - Hydration Bundle
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Green Thumb Bundle - $25 Giftcard to Groovy Plant Ranch - 9-inch plant
Complete gardening kit with purple pansy tote
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INCLUDES:Tasting Experience For Two - 3 Month Wine Club Membership
Magnum Bottle of Cooper’s Hawk Red Blend
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Neoprene Cooler Bag - Pink Raising Cane’s T-shirt - Black Raising Cane’s T-shirt - Signature Raising Cane’s Hat - Cane Plush Puppy - 2 Beaded Raising Cane’s Necklaces - 2 Raising Cane’s Key Chains - 2 Signature Pens - Gift Cards for: 2 - 22 oz Lemonades - 4 Box Combos
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Enjoy some of the best meals in Columbus with these Gift Cards
$75 Refectory - $100 Cameron Mitchell - $50 Napa Kitchen & Bar
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GIFT BOX SET INCLUDES: Bottle of Whiskey War - Make Whiskey Not War High Ball Glass - Distillery Tour & Tasting for 10 - $25 Gift Card
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Drusy Elisa Triple Strand Necklace
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4 Clippers Tickets - Clippers T-shirt
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60 Minute Float + 15 Minute Chair Massage
Starting bid
60 Minute Float + 15 Minute Chair Massage
Starting bid
$350 Photography Package from Wendy Jean Photograph
Starting bid
$350 Photography Package from Wendy Jean Photograph
Starting bid
4 Tickets to the Columbus Zoo - 4 Tickets Columbus Art Museum - 2 Tickets to COSI
Starting bid
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!