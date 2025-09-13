Wings of Hope Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
9500 East Vía de Ventura F100, Scottsdale, AZ 85256
Starting bid
With each Fighter Combat Aerobatic Flight, you set the stage – every flight profile is customized to your preferences, from mild to wild. You can take the controls yourself or let your pilot handle the flying. Experience thrilling air show maneuvers such as loops, hammerheads, inverted flight, the Cuban eight, tail slides, torque rolls, accelerated flat spins, outside loops, inverted spins, lomcevaks, the knife-edge spin, tumbles, and more!
All missions are flown in the Extra 300L, the world’s highest-performance certified aerobatic airplane. The aircraft is equipped with dual controls, smoke, and a multi-view audio/video system that records every flight. Aerobatic flights are available at our Arizona location at the Phoenix–Mesa Gateway Airport in Mesa, Arizona.
Your pilot, Norm Dequier, is a former Lead Solo of the Canadian Snowbirds air demonstration team, bringing world-class expertise and precision to every flight.
Learn more about your pilot, Norm Dequier: apstraining.com/team/dequier
About Fighter Combat International: https://fightercombat.com/
Value: $845
Location: Mesa, Arizona
Experience donated by Norm Dequier
Starting bid
Experience Arizona’s premier strength-based training studios with this 1-year Preferred Membership to Burn It Build It Fitness, valid at both Midtown and Avondale locations.
This exclusive package includes:
Burn It Build It Fitness is known for its high-energy, coach-led workouts designed to build real strength in a supportive community.
This is your chance to transform your fitness journey while supporting Wings of Hope.
Value $2,400
More Information: https://burnitbuilditfitness.com/
Starting bid
Make your voice heard and stand with advocates from across the country at AdvocacyCon 2026, taking place September 11–13, 2026 in Albuquerque, NM. This package includes:
Join a powerful community committed to change, awareness, and action. Learn from inspiring speakers, connect with advocates, and leave equipped to make an impact.
For more details about the event, visit: advocacycon.com
Value $460
Starting bid
True Crime Research Training – Standard Course
$650 Value
Acquire the advanced expertise you need to research for true crime podcasts, YouTubers, documentaries, and more with the Standard Research Course from True Crime Research Training.
This 100% online program is designed for individuals who prefer self-paced learning. Through comprehensive instructional videos and hands-on assignments, students will:
Since 2016, instructor Haley Gray, CA has contributed research to more than 20 podcasts, including Big Mad True Crime, Canadian True Crime, Detective Perspective, Moms and Mysteries, and The First Degree.
This course is perfect for anyone interested in entering the true crime field—or enhancing their existing work as a researcher, writer, host, or storyteller.
https://truecrimeresearchtraining.com/product/standard-research-course/
Starting bid
Up to 12 people - 90 minutes, includes 8 bottles of wine and Wine Consultant
2 AVAILABLE, top 2 bids will win!
Value $415
Must be 21 years or older to participate.
Sponsored by: PRP WINE INTERNATIONAL
Starting bid
90 minutes virtual experience using a platform such as Zoom or Facetime, includes 6 bottles of wine, including 2 premier selections and Wine Consultant
2 AVAILABLE, top 2 bids will win!
Value $415
Must be 21 years or older to participate.
Sponsored by: PRP WINE INTERNATIONAL
Starting bid
You choose between two expert-led services, both designed to provide clarity and confidence in your financial journey:
Option A: Tax Preparation
• Individual tax return filing (Tax Year 2025 or any prior year)
• Business return prep for Corporations, S-Corps, or Partnerships with minimal activity
• Guidance on tax compliance best practices
• Virtual consultation with a licensed tax expert
Option B: Tax Resolution
• IRS tax transcript retrieval and review
• Evaluation of notices, liens, or garnishments
• Strategic insight into relief programs
• Preventive tax issue consultation
This auction item donated and redeemed by: https://www.theaccountingdoctor.com/
Starting bid
Haus of Portraiture is a luxury portrait studio based in Santa Monica, California, known for creating fine art–style portraits printed on high-quality canvas. Their sessions are designed to provide a full in-studio experience, where photographs are transformed into heirloom-quality artwork.
Enjoy a complete in-studio portrait experience, including a 20" custom canvas showcasing exquisite artistry. For guests outside the Santa Monica, California area, this package also includes a one-night stay at a 5-star hotel in Beverly Hills (to be used in conjunction with the portrait session).
Value: $3500
Visit House of Portraiture for more information about the studio.
Starting bid
Enjoy 10 Nights of Luxurious Scenic Accommodations
Escape to a mountain luxury boutique hotel, where you can unwind with a Swedish massage, body scrub, or manicure/pedicure at the on-site spa. Enjoy Regional cuisine for breakfast, lunch, and dinner with garden views. Relax by the outdoor pool or challenge friends to a game of billiards.
Details: Valid for up to 3 Rooms (double occupancy), up to 10 nights each.
Winner responsible for airfare and All-Inclusive supplement of $165 + tax and service per person, per night.
All-Inclusive covers all meals, drinks (including alcoholic beverages), and activities.
Reservations subject to availability. Air transportation not included.
(Additional surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec. 21 - Jan. 3 & Feb. 1 - 24)
Value: $4,350 ($1,450 per room)
More Information: https://www.losestablospanama.com/
Starting bid
Enjoy 10 Nights of Luxurious Scenic Accommodations
The Club Barbados is the ideal Adult-Only Caribbean vacation destination for those seeking a fantastic location, intimate setting, and service excellence. Located on the highly sought after west coast of Barbados, the Club Barbados offers colorful gardens, cozy walkways, 3-tier freshwater pool, tennis courts, spa and fitness center.
Details: Valid for up to 3 Rooms (double occupancy), up to 10 nights each.
Winner responsible for airfare and All-Inclusive supplement of $150 + tax and service per person, per night.
All-Inclusive covers all meals, drinks (including alcoholic beverages), and activities.
Reservations subject to availability. Air transportation not included.
(Additional surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec. 21 - Jan. 3 & Feb. 1 - 24)
Value: $3,225 ($1,075 per room)
More Information: https://www.theclubbarbados.com/
Starting bid
Enjoy 10 Nights of Luxurious Scenic Accommodations
Hammock Cove Antigua offers upscale, adults-only luxury with private villas, plunge pools, pickleball courts and personal Guest Ambassador. Adjacent to Devil’s Bridge National Park, overlooking turquoise waters, it provides impeccable holidays for discerning travelers.
Details: Valid for up to 3 Villas (double occupancy), up to 10 nights each.
Winner responsible for airfare and All-Inclusive supplement of minimum $306-$323 + tax and service per person, per night.
All-Inclusive covers all meals, drinks (including alcoholic beverages), and activities.
Reservations subject to availability. Air transportation not included.
(Additional surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec. 21 - Jan. 3 & Feb. 1 - 24)
Value: $5,700 ($1,900 per villa)
More Information: https://www.hammockcoveantigua.com/
