Hosted by

Missing In America Network

About this event

Sales closed

Wings of Hope Silent Auction

Pick-up location

9500 East Vía de Ventura F100, Scottsdale, AZ 85256

Flight Of Your Life Experience item
Flight Of Your Life Experience item
Flight Of Your Life Experience
$250

Starting bid

With each Fighter Combat Aerobatic Flight, you set the stage – every flight profile is customized to your preferences, from mild to wild. You can take the controls yourself or let your pilot handle the flying. Experience thrilling air show maneuvers such as loops, hammerheads, inverted flight, the Cuban eight, tail slides, torque rolls, accelerated flat spins, outside loops, inverted spins, lomcevaks, the knife-edge spin, tumbles, and more!

All missions are flown in the Extra 300L, the world’s highest-performance certified aerobatic airplane. The aircraft is equipped with dual controls, smoke, and a multi-view audio/video system that records every flight. Aerobatic flights are available at our Arizona location at the Phoenix–Mesa Gateway Airport in Mesa, Arizona.

Your pilot, Norm Dequier, is a former Lead Solo of the Canadian Snowbirds air demonstration team, bringing world-class expertise and precision to every flight.

Learn more about your pilot, Norm Dequier: apstraining.com/team/dequier

About Fighter Combat International: https://fightercombat.com/

Value: $845
Location: Mesa, Arizona
Experience donated by Norm Dequier

Membership to Burn It Build It Fitness - 1-Year Preferred item
Membership to Burn It Build It Fitness - 1-Year Preferred item
Membership to Burn It Build It Fitness - 1-Year Preferred item
Membership to Burn It Build It Fitness - 1-Year Preferred
$600

Starting bid

Experience Arizona’s premier strength-based training studios with this 1-year Preferred Membership to Burn It Build It Fitness, valid at both Midtown and Avondale locations.

This exclusive package includes:

  • Unlimited group training classes for 12 months
  • A one-time 60-minute private introductory training session with a professional coach
  • Monthly fitness assessments to measure and celebrate progress
  • VIP guest privileges to share the experience with friends

Burn It Build It Fitness is known for its high-energy, coach-led workouts designed to build real strength in a supportive community.


This is your chance to transform your fitness journey while supporting Wings of Hope.

Value $2,400

More Information: https://burnitbuilditfitness.com/


AdvocacyCon Experience Package for Two item
AdvocacyCon Experience Package for Two
$120

Starting bid

Make your voice heard and stand with advocates from across the country at AdvocacyCon 2026, taking place September 11–13, 2026 in Albuquerque, NM. This package includes:

  • 2 tickets to attend AdvocacyCon (full conference access)
  • Exclusive AdvocacyCon merchandise bundle, featuring statement t-shirts (“Ask Me Who I’m Fighting For” and “Never Silent”), custom bracelets, and stickers

Join a powerful community committed to change, awareness, and action. Learn from inspiring speakers, connect with advocates, and leave equipped to make an impact.

For more details about the event, visit: advocacycon.com

Value $460

True Crime Research Training - Standard Course item
True Crime Research Training - Standard Course
$200

Starting bid

True Crime Research Training – Standard Course
$650 Value

Acquire the advanced expertise you need to research for true crime podcasts, YouTubers, documentaries, and more with the Standard Research Course from True Crime Research Training.

This 100% online program is designed for individuals who prefer self-paced learning. Through comprehensive instructional videos and hands-on assignments, students will:

  • Master the adaptable, easy-to-understand TCRT Research Method
  • Create a professional research document on a true crime case
  • Learn to use a broad range of databases and tools
  • Apply victim-centered, ethical best practices in storytelling
  • Accurately cite and evaluate sources

Since 2016, instructor Haley Gray, CA has contributed research to more than 20 podcasts, including Big Mad True Crime, Canadian True Crime, Detective Perspective, Moms and Mysteries, and The First Degree.

This course is perfect for anyone interested in entering the true crime field—or enhancing their existing work as a researcher, writer, host, or storyteller.

https://truecrimeresearchtraining.com/product/standard-research-course/

In Home Wine Tasting Gift Certificate item
In Home Wine Tasting Gift Certificate
$125

Starting bid

Up to 12 people - 90 minutes, includes 8 bottles of wine and Wine Consultant

2 AVAILABLE, top 2 bids will win!

Value $415

Must be 21 years or older to participate.

Sponsored by: PRP WINE INTERNATIONAL

Virtual Wine Tasting Event item
Virtual Wine Tasting Event
$125

Starting bid

90 minutes virtual experience using a platform such as Zoom or Facetime, includes 6 bottles of wine, including 2 premier selections and Wine Consultant

2 AVAILABLE, top 2 bids will win!

Value $415

Must be 21 years or older to participate.

Sponsored by: PRP WINE INTERNATIONAL

Accounting Gift Certificate worth $1,000 item
Accounting Gift Certificate worth $1,000
$250

Starting bid

You choose between two expert-led services, both designed to provide clarity and confidence in your financial journey:

 

Option A: Tax Preparation
• Individual tax return filing (Tax Year 2025 or any prior year)
• Business return prep for Corporations, S-Corps, or Partnerships with minimal activity
• Guidance on tax compliance best practices
• Virtual consultation with a licensed tax expert

 

Option B: Tax Resolution
• IRS tax transcript retrieval and review
• Evaluation of notices, liens, or garnishments
• Strategic insight into relief programs
• Preventive tax issue consultation

This auction item donated and redeemed by: https://www.theaccountingdoctor.com/

Complete In-Studio Experience item
Complete In-Studio Experience item
Complete In-Studio Experience item
Complete In-Studio Experience
$500

Starting bid

Haus of Portraiture is a luxury portrait studio based in Santa Monica, California, known for creating fine art–style portraits printed on high-quality canvas. Their sessions are designed to provide a full in-studio experience, where photographs are transformed into heirloom-quality artwork.


Enjoy a complete in-studio portrait experience, including a 20" custom canvas showcasing exquisite artistry. For guests outside the Santa Monica, California area, this package also includes a one-night stay at a 5-star hotel in Beverly Hills (to be used in conjunction with the portrait session).


Value: $3500


Visit House of Portraiture for more information about the studio.

Los Establos Boutique Inn - PANAMA item
Los Establos Boutique Inn - PANAMA
$300

Starting bid

Enjoy 10 Nights of Luxurious Scenic Accommodations

Escape to a mountain luxury boutique hotel, where you can unwind with a Swedish massage, body scrub, or manicure/pedicure at the on-site spa. Enjoy Regional cuisine for breakfast, lunch, and dinner with garden views. Relax by the outdoor pool or challenge friends to a game of billiards.


Details: Valid for up to 3 Rooms (double occupancy), up to 10 nights each.


Winner responsible for airfare and All-Inclusive supplement of $165 + tax and service per person, per night.

All-Inclusive covers all meals, drinks (including alcoholic beverages), and activities.

Reservations subject to availability. Air transportation not included.

(Additional surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec. 21 - Jan. 3 & Feb. 1 - 24)

Value: $4,350 ($1,450 per room)

More Information: https://www.losestablospanama.com/

The Club Barbados - BARBADOS item
The Club Barbados - BARBADOS
$300

Starting bid

Enjoy 10 Nights of Luxurious Scenic Accommodations

The Club Barbados is the ideal Adult-Only Caribbean vacation destination for those seeking a fantastic location, intimate setting, and service excellence. Located on the highly sought after west coast of Barbados, the Club Barbados offers colorful gardens, cozy walkways, 3-tier freshwater pool, tennis courts, spa and fitness center.

Details: Valid for up to 3 Rooms (double occupancy), up to 10 nights each.

Winner responsible for airfare and All-Inclusive supplement of $150 + tax and service per person, per night.

All-Inclusive covers all meals, drinks (including alcoholic beverages), and activities.

Reservations subject to availability. Air transportation not included.

(Additional surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec. 21 - Jan. 3 & Feb. 1 - 24)


Value: $3,225 ($1,075 per room)

More Information: https://www.theclubbarbados.com/

Hammock Cove Antigua - ANTIGUA item
Hammock Cove Antigua - ANTIGUA
$300

Starting bid

Enjoy 10 Nights of Luxurious Scenic Accommodations

Hammock Cove Antigua offers upscale, adults-only luxury with private villas, plunge pools, pickleball courts and personal Guest Ambassador. Adjacent to Devil’s Bridge National Park, overlooking turquoise waters, it provides impeccable holidays for discerning travelers.

Details: Valid for up to 3 Villas (double occupancy), up to 10 nights each.

Winner responsible for airfare and All-Inclusive supplement of minimum $306-$323 + tax and service per person, per night.

All-Inclusive covers all meals, drinks (including alcoholic beverages), and activities.

Reservations subject to availability. Air transportation not included.

(Additional surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec. 21 - Jan. 3 & Feb. 1 - 24)


Value: $5,700 ($1,900 per villa)

More Information: https://www.hammockcoveantigua.com/

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!