Wings of Hope Silent Auction (Extended)

auctionV2.input.startingBid
With each Fighter Combat Aerobatic Flight, you set the stage – every flight profile is customized to your preferences, from mild to wild. You can take the controls yourself or let your pilot handle the flying. Experience thrilling air show maneuvers such as loops, hammerheads, inverted flight, the Cuban eight, tail slides, torque rolls, accelerated flat spins, outside loops, inverted spins, lomcevaks, the knife-edge spin, tumbles, and more!
All missions are flown in the Extra 300L, the world’s highest-performance certified aerobatic airplane. The aircraft is equipped with dual controls, smoke, and a multi-view audio/video system that records every flight. Aerobatic flights are available at our Arizona location at the Phoenix–Mesa Gateway Airport in Mesa, Arizona.
Your pilot, Norm Dequier, is a former Lead Solo of the Canadian Snowbirds air demonstration team, bringing world-class expertise and precision to every flight.
Learn more about your pilot, Norm Dequier: apstraining.com/team/dequier
About Fighter Combat International: https://fightercombat.com/
Value: $845
Location: Mesa, Arizona
Experience donated by Norm Dequier
auctionV2.input.startingBid
You choose between two expert-led services, both designed to provide clarity and confidence in your financial journey:
Option A: Tax Preparation
• Individual tax return filing (Tax Year 2025 or any prior year)
• Business return prep for Corporations, S-Corps, or Partnerships with minimal activity
• Guidance on tax compliance best practices
• Virtual consultation with a licensed tax expert
Option B: Tax Resolution
• IRS tax transcript retrieval and review
• Evaluation of notices, liens, or garnishments
• Strategic insight into relief programs
• Preventive tax issue consultation
This auction item donated and redeemed by: https://www.theaccountingdoctor.com/
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing