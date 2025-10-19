Wings of Hope Silent Auction (Extended)

With each Fighter Combat Aerobatic Flight, you set the stage – every flight profile is customized to your preferences, from mild to wild. You can take the controls yourself or let your pilot handle the flying. Experience thrilling air show maneuvers such as loops, hammerheads, inverted flight, the Cuban eight, tail slides, torque rolls, accelerated flat spins, outside loops, inverted spins, lomcevaks, the knife-edge spin, tumbles, and more!

All missions are flown in the Extra 300L, the world’s highest-performance certified aerobatic airplane. The aircraft is equipped with dual controls, smoke, and a multi-view audio/video system that records every flight. Aerobatic flights are available at our Arizona location at the Phoenix–Mesa Gateway Airport in Mesa, Arizona.

Your pilot, Norm Dequier, is a former Lead Solo of the Canadian Snowbirds air demonstration team, bringing world-class expertise and precision to every flight.



Learn more about your pilot, Norm Dequier: apstraining.com/team/dequier



About Fighter Combat International: https://fightercombat.com/



Value: $845

Location: Mesa, Arizona

Experience donated by Norm Dequier