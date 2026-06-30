A pink purse and bingo balls are in the foreground, with event details for a "Purse Bingo" fundraiser for the WINGS Foundation in the background.
WINGS Foundation Inc.

Hosted by

WINGS Foundation Inc.

About this event

WINGS Purse BINGO Fundraiser

123 N Main St

Niles, OH 44446, USA

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General Admission
$50

$50 per person includes dinner, initial BINGO Cards and dauber. BYOB

Table of 8
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes includes dinner, initial BINGO Cards and dauber for 8 people. BYOB.

Handbag Sponsorship
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Handbag Sponsor: Includes social media mentions prior to the event, sponsor signage at the event and on tables, plus 8 event tickets. BYOB

Clutch Sponsor
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Clutch Sponsor: Includes social media mentions prior to the event, sponsor signage at the event and on tables, plus 6 event tickets. BYOB

Wallet Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Wallet Sponsor: Includes social media mentions prior to the event, sponsor signage at the event and on tables, plus 4 event tickets. BYOB

Wristlet Sponsor
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Wristlet Sponsor: Includes social media mentions prior to the event, sponsor signage at the event and on tables, plus 2 event tickets. BYOB

Add a donation for WINGS Foundation Inc.

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