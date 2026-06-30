WINGS Purse BINGO Fundraiser

Hosted by
About this event
Sort by category
$50 per person includes dinner, initial BINGO Cards and dauber. BYOB
Includes includes dinner, initial BINGO Cards and dauber for 8 people. BYOB.
Handbag Sponsor: Includes social media mentions prior to the event, sponsor signage at the event and on tables, plus 8 event tickets. BYOB
Clutch Sponsor: Includes social media mentions prior to the event, sponsor signage at the event and on tables, plus 6 event tickets. BYOB
Wallet Sponsor: Includes social media mentions prior to the event, sponsor signage at the event and on tables, plus 4 event tickets. BYOB
Wristlet Sponsor: Includes social media mentions prior to the event, sponsor signage at the event and on tables, plus 2 event tickets. BYOB
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!