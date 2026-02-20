Winky Cats Ashtabula 's Lucky Lotto Raffle 2026

About this raffle
🍀One chance is better than none - the winner will be announced on St. Patrick's Day! 🌈
🍀 The Winkies are searching for their pot of gold! Unfortunately, it’s filled with things like dental procedures and medical equipment. Your raffle ticket helps us cover the care our rescue cats need to stay happy and healthy. Thank you for being part of their lucky charm! 🐾💚
🍀5 chances are better than one - the winner will be announced on St. Patrick's Day!🌈
🍀 The Winkies are searching for their pot of gold! Unfortunately, it’s filled with things like dental procedures and medical equipment. Your raffle ticket helps us cover the care our rescue cats need to stay happy and healthy. Thank you for being part of their lucky charm! 🐾💚
🍀10 chances are better than 5 - the winner will be announced on St. Patrick's Day!🌈
🍀 The Winkies are searching for their pot of gold! Unfortunately, it’s filled with things like dental procedures and medical equipment. Your raffle tickets helps us cover the care our rescue cats need to stay happy and healthy. Thank you for being part of their lucky charm! 🐾💚
🍀20 chances are better than 10 - the winner will be announced on St. Patrick's Day!🌈
🍀 The Winkies are searching for their pot of gold! Unfortunately, it’s filled with things like dental procedures and medical equipment. Your raffle tickets helps us cover the care our rescue cats need to stay happy and healthy. Thank you for being part of their lucky charm! 🐾💚
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