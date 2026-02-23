Winky Cats Ashtabula
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Winky Cats Ashtabula

About this event

Sales closed

Winky Cats of Ashtabula 's Silent Auction Fundraiser

Cat tree item
Cat tree item
Cat tree
$25

Starting bid

Brand new in box. . All auction items have been generously donated or gifted to Winky Cats Rescue to help raise much-needed funds for the care, medical needs, and rescue of our cats. All proceeds directly support our mission. Items are sold as-is, and we deeply appreciate your support and generosity.

Petsafe self-cleaning litter box item
Petsafe self-cleaning litter box item
Petsafe self-cleaning litter box item
Petsafe self-cleaning litter box
$50

Starting bid

Brand new in box, comes with a box of Petsafe litter. All auction items have been generously donated or gifted to Winky Cats Rescue to help raise much-needed funds for the care, medical needs, and rescue of our cats. All proceeds directly support our mission. Items are sold as-is, and we deeply appreciate your support and generosity.


Cat litter box item
Cat litter box item
Cat litter box
$10

Starting bid

Brand new in box. All auction items have been generously donated or gifted to Winky Cats Rescue to help raise much-needed funds for the care, medical needs, and rescue of our cats. All proceeds directly support our mission. Items are sold as-is, and we deeply appreciate your support and generosity.

Interactive 2in1 toy item
Interactive 2in1 toy
$5

Starting bid

Brand new In box. All auction items have been generously donated or gifted to Winky Cats Rescue to help raise much-needed funds for the care, medical needs, and rescue of our cats. All proceeds directly support our mission. Items are sold as-is, and we deeply appreciate your support and generosity.

Thermal food and water bowl item
Thermal food and water bowl item
Thermal food and water bowl item
Thermal food and water bowl
$30

Starting bid

Brand New. All auction items have been generously donated or gifted to Winky Cats Rescue to help raise much-needed funds for the care, medical needs, and rescue of our cats. All proceeds directly support our mission. Items are sold as-is, and we deeply appreciate your support and generosity.

Cat cube condo item
Cat cube condo
$10

Starting bid

Brand new and packaging. All auction items have been generously donated or gifted to Winky Cats Rescue to help raise much-needed funds for the care, medical needs, and rescue of our cats. All proceeds directly support our mission. Items are sold as-is, and we deeply appreciate your support and generosity.

Large pet bed item
Large pet bed
$10

Starting bid

Brand new still with tag. All auction items have been generously donated or gifted to Winky Cats Rescue to help raise much-needed funds for the care, medical needs, and rescue of our cats. All proceeds directly support our mission. Items are sold as-is, and we deeply appreciate your support and generosity.

Shade pop up playpen item
Shade pop up playpen
$5

Starting bid

  • Removable canopy for shade and UV protection
  • Ventilated mesh windows for airflow
  • Water-repellent bottom Brand new still in box. All auction items have been generously donated or gifted to Winky Cats Rescue to help raise much-needed funds for the care, medical needs, and rescue of our cats. All proceeds directly support our mission. Items are sold as-is, and we deeply appreciate your support and generosity.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!