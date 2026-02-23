Winky Cats of Ashtabula 's Silent Auction Fundraiser

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About this event
Starting bid
Brand new in box. . All auction items have been generously donated or gifted to Winky Cats Rescue to help raise much-needed funds for the care, medical needs, and rescue of our cats. All proceeds directly support our mission. Items are sold as-is, and we deeply appreciate your support and generosity.
Starting bid
Brand new in box, comes with a box of Petsafe litter. All auction items have been generously donated or gifted to Winky Cats Rescue to help raise much-needed funds for the care, medical needs, and rescue of our cats. All proceeds directly support our mission. Items are sold as-is, and we deeply appreciate your support and generosity.
Starting bid
Brand new in box. All auction items have been generously donated or gifted to Winky Cats Rescue to help raise much-needed funds for the care, medical needs, and rescue of our cats. All proceeds directly support our mission. Items are sold as-is, and we deeply appreciate your support and generosity.
Starting bid
Brand new In box. All auction items have been generously donated or gifted to Winky Cats Rescue to help raise much-needed funds for the care, medical needs, and rescue of our cats. All proceeds directly support our mission. Items are sold as-is, and we deeply appreciate your support and generosity.
Starting bid
Brand New. All auction items have been generously donated or gifted to Winky Cats Rescue to help raise much-needed funds for the care, medical needs, and rescue of our cats. All proceeds directly support our mission. Items are sold as-is, and we deeply appreciate your support and generosity.
Starting bid
Brand new and packaging. All auction items have been generously donated or gifted to Winky Cats Rescue to help raise much-needed funds for the care, medical needs, and rescue of our cats. All proceeds directly support our mission. Items are sold as-is, and we deeply appreciate your support and generosity.
Starting bid
Brand new still with tag. All auction items have been generously donated or gifted to Winky Cats Rescue to help raise much-needed funds for the care, medical needs, and rescue of our cats. All proceeds directly support our mission. Items are sold as-is, and we deeply appreciate your support and generosity.
Starting bid
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!