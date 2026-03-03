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Hosted by

NevAeyc

About this event

Sales closed

Winnemucca Boys and Girls Club Early Learning Center- Northeastern Chapter of NevAEYC's Art Auction

Pick-up location

835 Railroad St, Elko, NV 89801, USA

K item
K
$5

Starting bid

Age: 1


Winnemucca Boys and Girls Club Early Learning Center


T item
T
$5

Starting bid

Age: 1


Winnemucca Boys and Girls Club Early Learning Center


O item
O
$5

Starting bid

Age: 2


Winnemucca Boys and Girls Club Early Learning Center


J item
J
$5

Starting bid

Age: 2


Winnemucca Boys and Girls Club Early Learning Center


N item
N
$5

Starting bid

Age: 2


Winnemucca Boys and Girls Club Early Learning Center


O item
O
$5

Starting bid

Age: 1


Winnemucca Boys and Girls Club Early Learning Center


O item
O
$5

Starting bid

Age: 4


Winnemucca Boys and Girls Club Early Learning Center


A item
A
$5

Starting bid

Age: 1


Winnemucca Boys and Girls Club Early Learning Center


F item
F
$1

Starting bid

Age: 4


Winnemucca Boys and Girls Club Early Learning Center


A item
A
$5

Starting bid

Age: 5


Winnemucca Boys and Girls Club Early Learning Center


C item
C
$5

Starting bid

Age: 4


Winnemucca Boys and Girls Club Early Learning Center


M item
M
$5

Starting bid

Age: 2


Winnemucca Boys and Girls Club Early Learning Center


L item
L
$5

Starting bid

Age: 1


Winnemucca Boys and Girls Club Early Learning Center


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