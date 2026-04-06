Winners Choice 040626

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About this raffle
VFW Post 410 is back with another Winners Choice Raffle (040626)… and this one is an absolute 🔥🔥🔥
🎯 Winner ALSO gets a Case Knife!
👉 Winner picks ONE of these combos:
• Citadel Boss 12GA + Case Buffalo Horn Knife
• Henry Survival + Case USMC Knife
• Glock 23 .40 + Case Sod Buster Knife
💥 Only 125 chances available
💲 $10 per chance
This is one you DO NOT want to miss! Once they’re gone… they’re gone!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!