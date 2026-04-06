Laurel Mountain VFW Post 410
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Laurel Mountain VFW Post 410

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Laurel Mountain VFW Post 410

About this raffle

Sales closed

Winners Choice 040626

WINNERS CHOICE 040626
$10

VFW Post 410 is back with another Winners Choice Raffle (040626)… and this one is an absolute 🔥🔥🔥

🎯 Winner ALSO gets a Case Knife!

👉 Winner picks ONE of these combos:
Citadel Boss 12GA + Case Buffalo Horn Knife
Henry Survival + Case USMC Knife
Glock 23 .40 + Case Sod Buster Knife

💥 Only 125 chances available
💲 $10 per chance

This is one you DO NOT want to miss! Once they’re gone… they’re gone!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!