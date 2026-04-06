Winners Choice 040626

VFW Post 410 is back with another Winners Choice Raffle (040626)… and this one is an absolute 🔥🔥🔥

🎯 Winner ALSO gets a Case Knife!

👉 Winner picks ONE of these combos:

• Citadel Boss 12GA + Case Buffalo Horn Knife

• Henry Survival + Case USMC Knife

• Glock 23 .40 + Case Sod Buster Knife

💥 Only 125 chances available

💲 $10 per chance

This is one you DO NOT want to miss! Once they’re gone… they’re gone!