Winni River Days Vendors

Trestle View Park Vendor Sponsors
Friday 5:00 - 8:00 PM and Saturday 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
The Vendor Sponsorship fee gets you a prime spot to vend in Trestle View Park as well as your logo on our website and marketing materials. Your sponsorship fee helps Mill City Park offset the costs to host the event.
All vendor spots are 10x10.
The Vendor Sponsor Fee is either $500 or $500 of in-kind donations for our silent auction.
These spots are very limited and will be front and center in the action!
Food Truck
$50
Food Trucks are $50 for both days. We appreciate you feeding our community at the event! Friday 5:00 - 8:00 PM and Saturday 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM. Please note, electricity is not available and your truck must be self-contained to operate.
Artisan or Business
$50
*Saturday 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM only*
The Regular Vendor Village will be in the closed street.
All vendor spots are 10x10.
We ask all vendors to donate one item to our silent auction.
The fees for a Regular Vendor in Vendor Village are:
Local Crafter/Artisan $50.00
Regular Business $50.00
Non-Profit
$25
We welcome your non-profit to our event! Please consider having some interactive activities to engage with folks at the event to make your table memorable. Saturday 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM only
The Regular Vendor Village will be in the closed street.
All vendor spots are 10x10.
