Winning Auction Bids at the 163rd Annual Burns Supper

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Two tickets to the 40th Annual Calaveras Celtic Faire and Motherlode Heavy Games. Enjoy a full day of jousting, live music, artisan crafts, hearty fare, and immersive historical encampments. Whether you crave adventure, culture, or just a grand day out, this Faire delivers unforgettable magic.
Step into a world of music, myth, and medieval magic at one of California’s most beloved Celtic festivals. Enjoy a full day of live performances, artisan markets, hearty fare, and spirited revelry. Whether you’re a longtime Faire devotee or a first‑time adventurer, this experience promises unforgettable fun.
Start your Scottish weekend in true Highland style with an electrifying evening of music, dance, and Celtic revelry. Hosted by The Caledonian Club of San Francisco on the eve of the historic Scottish Games in Pleasanton, this concert brings together top performers, lively crowds, and the unmistakable spirit of Scotland.
Step into the gaslit streets of Victorian London with two tickets to the beloved Great Dickens Christmas Faire. Choose from November 27th, 28th, or 29th, 2026, and delight in a day of merriment where costumed players, hearty feasts, and lively entertainments bring Charles Dickens’ world to life. From bustling shops and music halls to tea rooms and taverns, this immersive holiday tradition offers cheer, laughter, and a touch of old-world magic.
Experience an unforgettable night under the stars as Lewis Capaldi brings his powerhouse vocals and signature wit to the iconic Greek Theatre. With songs that “make your heart beat again,” this concert promises an evening of soaring emotion and unforgettable moments.
Cheer on the Valkyries as they soar into their sophomore season, fresh off an electrifying playoff run in their inaugural year. With 13th‑row seats, you’ll feel every surge of momentum, every clutch play, and every moment of grit from one of the league’s most exciting rising teams.
Raise a toast in true style with this elegant tasting bundle. Enjoy a bottle of Seven Seals whisky from the acclaimed Seven Seals Distillery, paired with a beautifully crafted quaich from The Whisky Shop and four tasting glasses to share the moment. Perfect for collectors, connoisseurs, or anyone who loves a fine dram.
A stay at Culzean Castle—Robert Adam’s clifftop masterpiece on the Ayrshire coast, the very region that shaped Robert Burns himself.
Perched above sweeping beaches and woodlands, this 18th‑century castle offers grand rooms, dramatic views, and miles of estate paths to explore. It’s romantic, historic, and unmistakably Burns country.
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