Winning Auction Bids at the 163rd Annual Burns Supper

Step into the gaslit streets of Victorian London with two tickets to the beloved Great Dickens Christmas Faire. Choose from November 27th, 28th, or 29th, 2026, and delight in a day of merriment where costumed players, hearty feasts, and lively entertainments bring Charles Dickens’ world to life. From bustling shops and music halls to tea rooms and taverns, this immersive holiday tradition offers cheer, laughter, and a touch of old-world magic.