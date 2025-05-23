Save The Children Federation Inc
Winning Auction Lot Bids from John Kirkorian
Lot 7
$5,000
3 left!
2023 Vice Versa Magnificent Seven Large Format Collection
2023 Vice Versa Magnificent Seven Large Format Collection
More details...
Add
Lot 9
$11,000
3 left!
Set of 2021 Dalle Valle Magnums
Set of 2021 Dalle Valle Magnums
More details...
Add
Impromptu Lot
$10,000
3 left!
4 Tickets to Lunch with Jennifer Garner & Elyse Walker
4 Tickets to Lunch with Jennifer Garner & Elyse Walker
More details...
Add
Add a donation for Save The Children Federation Inc
$
Did you know?
We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!
Continue