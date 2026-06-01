Winning Hands & Crowns of Legacy Luncheon Sponsor

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About this event
Exclusive recognition as a Presenting Crown Sponsor - Priority entry, reserved seating for 10.
High-level visibility recognition and a Royal Legacy Sponsor - reserved seating for 8.
Recognition in the deigital assets and event program as a Heirloom Excellence Sponsor - reserved seating for 6.
Formal acknowledgment in the official event program and reserved seating for 4.
Recognized as a distinguished sponsor and reserved seating for 2 guests.
Acknowledgment by name in distinguished sponsor listing.
Winning Hands & Crowns of Legacy Scholarship Luncheon
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