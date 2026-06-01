The Holidays, Inc.-Birmingham Chapter

Hosted by

The Holidays, Inc.-Birmingham Chapter

About this event

Winning Hands & Crowns of Legacy Luncheon Sponsor

1000 Galleria Cir

Birmingham, AL 35244, USA

Presenting Crown Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Exclusive recognition as a Presenting Crown Sponsor - Priority entry, reserved seating for 10.

Royal Legacy Sponsor
$5,000

High-level visibility recognition and a Royal Legacy Sponsor - reserved seating for 8.

Heirloom Excellence Sponsor
$2,500

Recognition in the deigital assets and event program as a Heirloom Excellence Sponsor - reserved seating for 6.

Winning Hand Sponsor
$1,000

Formal acknowledgment in the official event program and reserved seating for 4.

Crown Supporter Sponsor
$600

Recognized as a distinguished sponsor and reserved seating for 2 guests.

Friendship Circle
$100

Acknowledgment by name in distinguished sponsor listing.

The Holidays, Inc - UNCF Endowed Scholarship Lunch
$75

Winning Hands & Crowns of Legacy Scholarship Luncheon

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