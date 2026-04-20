Winston-Salem Forsyth County Sports Hall of Fame Annual Scholarship Golf Classic

About this event
Co-Tournament Name, Prominent Signage at Tee boxes, Company Banner Placement, Sponsorship of refreshment cart, Major Sponsorship Listing at all our events, Recognition at both the Annual Mary Garber (Girls) Holiday Classic Basketball Tournament & the Annual Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Sports Hall of Fame Program. (4) 4-person teams
Prominent Signage at Tee boxes 1 & 10, Recognition at all events, Recognition at both the Annual Mary Garber (Girls) Holiday Classic Basketball Tournament & the Annual Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Sports Sports Hall of Fame Program. (2) 4-person teams
Prominent Signage at Tee boxes 1 & 10, Recognition at all events, Recognition at both the Annual Mary Garber (Girls) Holiday Classic Basketball Tournament & the Annual Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Sports Sports Hall of Fame Program. (1) 4-person team
Holes 1 and 10
Holes 2 thru 9; 11 thru 18
Individual Players
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