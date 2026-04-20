Winston Salem Sportsmen Club Inc

Hosted by

Winston Salem Sportsmen Club Inc

About this event

Winston-Salem Forsyth County Sports Hall of Fame Annual Scholarship Golf Classic

3535 Winston Lake Rd

Winston-Salem, NC 27105, USA

Title Sponsor
$5,000

Co-Tournament Name, Prominent Signage at Tee boxes, Company Banner Placement, Sponsorship of refreshment cart, Major Sponsorship Listing at all our events, Recognition at both the Annual Mary Garber (Girls) Holiday Classic Basketball Tournament & the Annual Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Sports Hall of Fame Program. (4) 4-person teams

Platinum Sponsor
$2,500

Prominent Signage at Tee boxes 1 & 10, Recognition at all events, Recognition at both the Annual Mary Garber (Girls) Holiday Classic Basketball Tournament & the Annual Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Sports Sports Hall of Fame Program. (2) 4-person teams

Gold Sponsor
$1,000

Prominent Signage at Tee boxes 1 & 10, Recognition at all events, Recognition at both the Annual Mary Garber (Girls) Holiday Classic Basketball Tournament & the Annual Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Sports Sports Hall of Fame Program. (1) 4-person team

Lunch Meal Sponsor
$500
Team Sponsor
$500
Breakfast Meal Sponsor
$300
Hole Sponsor
$250

Holes 1 and 10

Hole Sponsors
$125

Holes 2 thru 9; 11 thru 18

Individuals
$125

Individual Players

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