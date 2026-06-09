Winston Salem Pickleball Club Annual Membership

Annual membership in WSPC from July1st-June 30th yearly.

Please select 'automatic renewal' at checkout to auto renew yearly. Your auto renewal will be processed on the same date each year (date of your initial payment/today) via the same form of payment. *You can Cancel anytime or edit your payment on file in your Zeffy portal account.

There is a field clearly marked to 'Add a donation for Winston Salem Pickleball Club' and all of these donations will come straight to WSPC.

On the checkout page, make sure to change the 'optional donation to Zeffy' amount to 0% (unless you want to donate something to Zeffy, all amounts here will go to Zeffy).

Portal access and setup information will be emailed to the email you use to checkout. You will also be able to download your digital Membership Card to show at participating partners of WSPC (Dill Dinkers, Ski and Tennis, etc). The QR code on your membership card will take you straight to your Zeffy Membership Account!

As always save your membership and/or donation receipt as all fees and donations are tax deductible because WSPC is a 501 c(7) non profit!