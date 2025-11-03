Winter 2025-26 Erg Rental

Fee covers the rental of the erg from November 6, 2025 to early spring.
Donations are always appreciated, will support FOSC, and can be added below.
At the time of payment You may select an optionalamount to add to help cover Zeffy's costs. You can also choose "Other" and submit $0.00. Shrewsbury Crew will receive 100% of fee and donation, regardless of your choice. The Zeffy platform does not charge our nonprofit organization, but does solicit support from users.
Fee covers the rental of the erg from November 6, 2025 to early spring.
Donations are always appreciated, will support FOSC, and can be added below.
At the time of payment You may select an optionalamount to add to help cover Zeffy's costs. You can also choose "Other" and submit $0.00. Shrewsbury Crew will receive 100% of fee and donation, regardless of your choice. The Zeffy platform does not charge our nonprofit organization, but does solicit support from users.
Add a donation for Friends Of Shrewsbury Crew Inc
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!