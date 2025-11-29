Winter 2025 Concert Reserved Seats Silent Auction

Pick-up location

reserved seats will be labeled with Auction winners' name

3 FIRST ROW SEATS: Left side (facing the stage) item
3 FIRST ROW SEATS: Left side (facing the stage)
$40

Starting bid

3 Front row seats together
Left side (facing the stage)

3 FIRST ROW SEATS : Left side (facing the stage) item
3 FIRST ROW SEATS : Left side (facing the stage)
$40

Starting bid

3 Front row seats together
Left side (facing the stage)

2 FIRST ROW SEATS: Left side (facing the stage) item
2 FIRST ROW SEATS: Left side (facing the stage)
$30

Starting bid

2 Front row seats together
Left side (facing the stage)

2 FIRST ROW SEATS: Left side (facing the stage) item
2 FIRST ROW SEATS: Left side (facing the stage)
$30

Starting bid

2 Front row seats together
Left side (facing the stage)

3 FIRST ROW SEATS: Right side (facing the stage) item
3 FIRST ROW SEATS: Right side (facing the stage)
$40

Starting bid

3 Front row seats together
RIGHT side (facing the stage)

3 FIRST ROW SEATS: Right side (facing the stage) item
3 FIRST ROW SEATS: Right side (facing the stage)
$40

Starting bid

3 Front row seats together
RIGHT side (facing the stage)

2 FIRST ROW SEATS: Right side (facing the stage) item
2 FIRST ROW SEATS: Right side (facing the stage)
$30

Starting bid

2 Front row seats together
RIGHT side (facing the stage)

2 FIRST ROW SEATS: Right side (facing the stage) item
2 FIRST ROW SEATS: Right side (facing the stage)
$30

Starting bid

2 Front row seats together
RIGHT side (facing the stage)

3 SECOND ROW SEATS: Left side (facing the stage) item
3 SECOND ROW SEATS: Left side (facing the stage)
$30

Starting bid

3 Second row seats together
Left side (facing the stage)

3 SECOND ROW SEATS: Left side (facing the stage) item
3 SECOND ROW SEATS: Left side (facing the stage)
$30

Starting bid

3 Second row seats together
Left side (facing the stage)

2 SECOND ROW SEATS: Left side (facing the stage) item
2 SECOND ROW SEATS: Left side (facing the stage)
$20

Starting bid

2 Second row seats together
Left side (facing the stage)

2 SECOND ROW SEATS: Left side (facing the stage) item
2 SECOND ROW SEATS: Left side (facing the stage)
$20

Starting bid

2 Second row seats together
Left side (facing the stage)

3 SECOND ROW SEATS: Right side (facing the stage) item
3 SECOND ROW SEATS: Right side (facing the stage)
$30

Starting bid

3 Second row seats together
RIGHT side (facing the stage)

3 SECOND ROW SEATS: Right side (facing the stage) item
3 SECOND ROW SEATS: Right side (facing the stage)
$30

Starting bid

3 Second row seats together
RIGHT side (facing the stage)

2 SECOND ROW SEATS: Right side (facing the stage) item
2 SECOND ROW SEATS: Right side (facing the stage)
$20

Starting bid

2 Second row seats together
RIGHT side (facing the stage)

2 SECOND ROW SEATS: Right side (facing the stage) item
2 SECOND ROW SEATS: Right side (facing the stage)
$20

Starting bid

2 Second row seats together
RIGHT side (facing the stage)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!