Winter 2025/26 Adult Registration

12/2 - 2/26
Holiday break runs 12/20 - 1/5
Tuesdays & Thursdays
6:30am - 7:30am
Take on winter training with the team in person!
A 6-day training plan will be provided for those signed up, accounting for our 2 days/ week in person. The plan will be sent out for each week on the Friday before. You will still receive a training plan during the winter break; however, we will not have practices in person.
1/6 - 2/26
Tuesdays & Thursdays
6:30am - 7:30am
Take on the New Year with the team for some fun, effective in-person winter training!
A 6-day training plan will be provided for those signed up, accounting for our 2 days/ week in person. The plan will be sent out for each week on the Friday before.
