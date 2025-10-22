Winter 2025/26 Adult Registration

Full Winter Training
$500

12/2 - 2/26
Holiday break runs 12/20 - 1/5
Tuesdays & Thursdays
6:30am - 7:30am


Take on winter training with the team in person!

A 6-day training plan will be provided for those signed up, accounting for our 2 days/ week in person. The plan will be sent out for each week on the Friday before. You will still receive a training plan during the winter break; however, we will not have practices in person.

  • Your sign-up includes a Litchfield Hills Fitness membership, which gives you the ability to attend any class they offer and take advantage of the gym during operational hours any day.
  • If you already have an LHF membership and just want to sign up for programming, please email Coach Drew directly at [email protected]
New Year, New Me!
$400

1/6 - 2/26
Tuesdays & Thursdays
6:30am - 7:30am


Take on the New Year with the team for some fun, effective in-person winter training!

A 6-day training plan will be provided for those signed up, accounting for our 2 days/ week in person. The plan will be sent out for each week on the Friday before.

