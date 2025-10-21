Winter 2025/26 Youth Registration

12/1 - 2/27

December: M/W/F 12/1 - 12/19 (Holiday break 12/20 - 1/4)

January & February: M/T/W/Th/Fr 1/5 - 2/27

3:30pm - 5:20pm

If your school and drive require you to get there later, that is not a problem; please communicate and plan with Coach Drew.

Our youth winter training program will focus on mobility development, building functional strength, and improving rowing fitness. We will have a full array of training options to make our athletes more explosive and more knowledgeable about rowing. New high school athletes are welcome!





During the 3-day weeks in December, the primary focus of practice will be lifting and building all-around athleticism to give bodies a break from the rowing motion. Athletes are expected to complete cardio workouts on the ‘off’ days during this period.