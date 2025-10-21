Winter 2025/26 Youth Registration

Offered by
12/1 - 2/27
December: M/W/F 12/1 - 12/19 (Holiday break 12/20 - 1/4)
January & February: M/T/W/Th/Fr 1/5 - 2/27
Our youth winter training program will focus on mobility development, building functional strength, and improving rowing fitness. We will have a full array of training options to make our athletes more explosive and more knowledgeable about rowing. New high school athletes are welcome!
During the 3-day weeks in December, the primary focus of practice will be lifting and building all-around athleticism to give bodies a break from the rowing motion. Athletes are expected to complete cardio workouts on the ‘off’ days during this period.
1/12 - 2/27
M/W/F
4:00pm - 5:00pm
Our Middle School Winter Training program is designed to build a strong foundation for young athletes while keeping training engaging, supportive, and fun. This program focuses on developing overall athleticism alongside rowing-specific skills, helping athletes move well, gain confidence, and better understand the sport.
Athletes will learn proper technique for bodyweight movements, be safely introduced to light resistance training, receive hands-on instruction on the erg, and continue to build their rowing knowledge. Sessions emphasize coordination, strength, mobility, and teamwork, supporting long-term athlete development both on and off the water.
This program is appropriate for both newer and returning middle school rowers and is coached with a focus on positive growth, skill development, and enjoyment of the sport.
