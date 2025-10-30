Winter 2026 T-TAP Course Series

Hosted by
About this event
Tuesday, February 24: 1:00-3:00 pm
Participants will complete all Pre-work prior to session 2
Tuesday, March 10: 9:00-3:00 pm
Thursday, March 12: 9:00-3:00 pm
Participants will complete final assignment by Thursday, March 26
Tuesday, March 17: 1:00-3:00 pm
Participants will complete all Pre-work prior to session 2
Tuesday, March 31: 9:00-3:00 pm
Thursday, April 2: 9:00-3:00 pm
Participants will complete final assignment by Thursday, April 16
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!