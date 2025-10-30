Thriving Wisconsin

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Thriving Wisconsin

About this event

Winter 2026 T-TAP Course Series

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84449190810?pwd=JVtTO808CGCZIwI3ewCdjsFG0eXf9x.1

Trainer Course
$250

Tuesday, February 24: 1:00-3:00 pm

Participants will complete all Pre-work prior to session 2

Tuesday, March 10: 9:00-3:00 pm

Thursday, March 12: 9:00-3:00 pm

Participants will complete final assignment by Thursday, March 26

TA Professional Course
$250

Tuesday, March 17: 1:00-3:00 pm

Participants will complete all Pre-work prior to session 2

Tuesday, March 31: 9:00-3:00 pm

Thursday, April 2: 9:00-3:00 pm

Participants will complete final assignment by Thursday, April 16

Trainer Course
$225
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