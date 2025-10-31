TRAC-KC

TRAC-KC

Winter '25-'26 Classes & Activities

Winter Crafting Classes item
Winter Crafting Classes
$60

December 4th & 18th, 2025;

6:30pm-8:00pm

REGISTRATION DEADLINE November 27, 2025

Church of the Resurrection, O.P.

8412 W 95th, OP, KS 66212

Includes crafting materials for Coasters, Gift Bags, Candle Holders, Cocoa Mix Jars

Holiday Laser Show & Hot Chocolate item
Holiday Laser Show & Hot Chocolate
Free

This event is FULL. Sunday, December 14, 2025

3:45pm-5:15pm

Gottlieb Planetarium, Science City

30 W Pershing Road, KC, MO 64108

Enjoy a cool show, followed by a cup of hot chocolate, tea, or coffee at Parisi Coffee.

Vintage Arcade Event item
Vintage Arcade Event
$40

Sunday, January 4, 2026

3:00pm-4:30

DraftCade, Zona Rosa

7260 NW 87th St, KC, MO 64153

Includes game band and 1 beverage; Food available for purchase.

Winter '26 Life Skills - Overall Wellbeing item
Winter '26 Life Skills - Overall Wellbeing
$180

Thursdays: January 8, 15, 22 & February 5, 12, & 19

6 sessions,

Church of the Resurrection, OP

8412 W. 95th St, OP, KS 66212

(January 29th & February 26 are make-up dates in the event of inclement weather.)

Bowling item
Bowling
$40

Sunday, January 18, 2026

3:30pm-5:00pm

Mission Bowl

1020 S Weaver St, Olathe, KS 66061

Includes shoe rental & 1 beverage. Food available for purchase.

REGISTRATION DEADLINE: 1/11/26

Board Game Day item
Board Game Day
$20

Sunday, February 1, 2026

3:00pm-5:00pm

The Listyning Room

3510 W 95th St., Leawood, KS 66206

Includes snacks and background music of choice!

Please make music request by January 25th. Games will be available, but feel free to bring your favorites.

Ceramics Painting item
Ceramics Painting
$40

Sunday, February 15, 2026

3:00pm-4:30pm

Ceramic Cafe

9510 Nall Ave, OP, KS 66207

Includes piece valued up to $15. Participant may pay the difference on a higher-priced item.

