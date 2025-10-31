Winter '25-'26 Classes & Activities

Hosted by
About this event
December 4th & 18th, 2025;
6:30pm-8:00pm
REGISTRATION DEADLINE November 27, 2025
Church of the Resurrection, O.P.
8412 W 95th, OP, KS 66212
Includes crafting materials for Coasters, Gift Bags, Candle Holders, Cocoa Mix Jars
This event is FULL. Sunday, December 14, 2025
3:45pm-5:15pm
Gottlieb Planetarium, Science City
30 W Pershing Road, KC, MO 64108
Enjoy a cool show, followed by a cup of hot chocolate, tea, or coffee at Parisi Coffee.
Sunday, January 4, 2026
3:00pm-4:30
DraftCade, Zona Rosa
7260 NW 87th St, KC, MO 64153
Includes game band and 1 beverage; Food available for purchase.
Thursdays: January 8, 15, 22 & February 5, 12, & 19
6 sessions,
Church of the Resurrection, OP
8412 W. 95th St, OP, KS 66212
(January 29th & February 26 are make-up dates in the event of inclement weather.)
Sunday, January 18, 2026
3:30pm-5:00pm
Mission Bowl
1020 S Weaver St, Olathe, KS 66061
Includes shoe rental & 1 beverage. Food available for purchase.
REGISTRATION DEADLINE: 1/11/26
Sunday, February 1, 2026
3:00pm-5:00pm
The Listyning Room
3510 W 95th St., Leawood, KS 66206
Includes snacks and background music of choice!
Please make music request by January 25th. Games will be available, but feel free to bring your favorites.
Sunday, February 15, 2026
3:00pm-4:30pm
Ceramic Cafe
9510 Nall Ave, OP, KS 66207
Includes piece valued up to $15. Participant may pay the difference on a higher-priced item.
