Winter 26 Enrichment

Learn to Crochet with Nana K
$130

Monday 8AM
*Please pay $25 materials fee directly to teacher

Swift Study Squad & Podcast
$125

Monday 8AM

Playful Painting
$115

Monday 3:15PM
*Please pay $10 materials fee directly to teacher

A Magical Journey Through Hogwarts
$135

Monday 3:15PM
*Please pay $10 materials fee directly to teacher

Softball
$125

Tuesday 8AM

Spanish
$175

Level 1 (Tuesday 8AM) or Level 2 (Wednesday 8AM)

Ukulele
$125

Level 1 (Thursday 8AM or Friday 8AM) or Level 2 (Tuesday 8AM).

We have a LIMITED number of ukuleles available for rent, sign up at the end of this list of classes.

Kids Yoga
$130

Tuesday 8 AM (TK-1) OR

Thursday 8AM (2nd-5th)

Lego Club
$115

Tuesday 3:15PM OR Friday 8AM

Truckee Sports Camp
$130

Tuesday 3:15PM

Beginning Guitar
$140

Wednesday 8AM

We have a LIMITED number of guitars available for rent, sign up at the end of this list of classes.

Drama 2.0
$110

Wednesday 8AM

Let's Start Drumming
$125

Wednesday 8AM

Bouldering
$115

Wednesday 8AM or Thursday 8AM

Vernon Wiley Photography Club
$115

Wednesday 3:15PM
*Please pay $10 camera insurance fee directly to teacher.

A Forestful of Felt
$135

Thursday 8AM
*Please pay $15 materials fee directly to teacher

Thread to Treasure Sewing
$125

Friday 8AM
*Please pay $10 materials fee directly to teacher

Ukulele Rental - Small
$20

Please print and sign this contract and bring it in with you the first day of class:

https://tinyurl.com/GESInstrumentRentalAgreement

Ukulele Rental - Regular
$20

Please print and sign this contract and bring it in with you the first day of class:

https://tinyurl.com/GESInstrumentRentalAgreement

Guitar Rental - Right Handed
$20

Please print and sign this contract and bring it in with you the first day of class:

https://tinyurl.com/GESInstrumentRentalAgreement

Guitar Rental - Left-Handed
$20

Please print and sign this contract and bring it in with you the first day of class:

https://tinyurl.com/GESInstrumentRentalAgreement

