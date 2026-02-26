Cloud Forest Institute

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Cloud Forest Institute

About this event

Winter Abundance Gathering: Seed & Scion Exchange 2026

Anderson Valley Grange #669

9800 Highway 128, Philo, CA 95466

2026 Winter Abundance Fast Pass Ticket
Free

Registration is FREE & helps us plan. What to Bring:

  1. Gallon zip-top plastic bags to put your scions in so they stay fresh, (include your name on it in case you lay it down and forget)
  2. Painters or masking tape to label your scions
  3. Permanent Marker to write on your tape
  4. Notebook & pen to take notes
  5. A handled tote to carry them all in (with your name & number on it)
  6. Scions and Plants to share from your home. Including divisions, tubers, bare-root plants, and seeds of common and unusual fruits, berries, nuts, vegetables, and herbs.
  7. Scion wish list (based on fruit tastings, research, your chill-hours, pollination, and ability to root or compatibility with rootstocks for grafting)
  8. We accept Cash, Credit/Debit cards, Apple Pay or Google Pay for rootstock.
  9. Bring cash for Vendor purchases.
Apple: ‘Geneva 890’ Rootstock (bare root)
$7

60–70%% of full sized apple tree. Superior to M.7, MM.106, and MM.111.
A semidwarf rootstock about 60% of standard, resistant to collar rot, fireblight, replant disease, and woolly apple aphid. 

Quantities are limited.








50

Apple: ‘Bud 9’ Rootstock (bare root)
$7

Dwarfs to about 40% of a standard-size tree.  It requires staking or growing on a trellis because of its limited roots.  I have espaliered trees over 20 years old on this rootstock.

Very precocious 
Needs water

Quantities are limited.







5/10

Apple: ‘MM 111’ Rootstock (bare root)
$7

80% of standard
Drought tolerant , Might sucker, Possible burr knot







48/97

Apple: ‘MM 111’ Rootstock: [ 5 for $25 ] (bare root)
$25

80% of standard
Drought tolerant , Might sucker, Possible burr knot









48/97

Pear: ‘OHF # 333’ Rootstock (bare root)
$7

OHF # 333, OHF stands for Old Home x Farmington
65-70% standard , Fireblight resistance, Any soil.

1/2 to 2/3 standard size. Precocious, well-anchored.

Quantities are limited.










10

Pear: 'OHF 97’ Rootstock (bare root)
$7

75–90% of standard tree size.

Fireblight resistant.

Quantities are limited.










10

Plum: 'Myrobalan 29C’ Rootstock (bare root)
$7

Good for EU and asian plums, peaches

A myrobalan selection also grown from cuttings, resistant to root-knot nematodes and oak-root fungus, but sensitive to bacterial canker. It is less prone to suckering than 2624 or seedling myrobalan. 
80% of standard. Oak root fungus susceptible

Quantities are limited.











10

Plum: 'Mariana 2624' Rootstock (bare root)
$7

a seedling of Marianna developed in California and is grown from cuttings. It has good wet soil tolerance and resistance to several diseases but not bacterial canker.  It tends to lean when young and suckers. Good for plums, prunes, most almonds and very good for most apricots. 

60% size of standard, plums, apricot, (not peaches), suckers, Bacterial canker susceptible  

Quantities are limited.













10

Plum: 'Adara’ Rootstock (bare root)
$7

80% of standard, Mostly used with cherries, But most other prunus compatible. A Prunus ceracifera clone developed in Spain with excellent compatibility with almost all of the Prunus genus, including almonds, most sweet cherries, peaches and nectarines. 


Quantities are limited.













5

Plum: 'M 40' Rootstock (bare root)
$7

Developed at UC Davis.  It is an open-pollinated Marianna with less leaning or suckering than Marianna 2624. Its patent expired a few years ago. I have purchased cuttings from the CA Foundation Plant Services for the past two years. 

Though primarily developed as a prune rootstock, it should be excellent for all plums, pluots, apricots and most almonds. It may have more resistance to bacterial canker than the other plum rootstocks.


Mostly used with prunes, But  possible with asian plums and , apricots , 80% standard 
Minimal suckering , Possible resistance to bacterial canker

Quantities are limited.









10

American Persimmon Rootstock
$10

The best rootstock for all American persimmon varieties. It can also be used as a rootstock for Asian persimmon varieties, especially in colder climates or heavy wet soils where Lotus rootstocks would be challenged. Makes a long lived hardy tree producing small delicious persimmons if not grafted.


Quantities are limited.

Lotus Persimmon Rootstock
$10

Diospyros lotus seedlings are the most used and adaptable rootstock for persimmons in the US. Also known as Date Plum, they can make tasty small, but astringent fruit. If left ungrafted seedlings will grow out as either male or female plants.

Both sexes are needed for pollination and fruit. Can be used as a rootstock for both Asian as well as American persimmon varieties.

Fast and easy to grow, they are moderately challenging to get a high percentage of grafts to take. Best to do late when the weather has warmed, or callous grafts on a callousing bench. They are very easy to topwork when 2+" caliper, making growing the rootstocks in place and then grafting over to the desired variety a superior way to go.


Quantities are limited.

Cut-Resistant Glove
$10

This glove will block a knife from cutting your hand open. Made with materials found in bullet proof vests. 4x stronger than leather, 100% food safe, ambidextrous, machine washable. 

  Protect your hand while making cleft grafts and back cuts while grafting. The knitted cut-resistant gloves are intended to prevent cuts, nicks, and slices from mandoline slicers, peelers, graters, and kitchen, carpentry and more. 

  Lightweight and snug, these deliver both protection and dexterity for complex tasks. 

  Try one on to find your perfect fit. 

  Mandoline friendly for your kitchen & good to have as a tool for your home. ANSI Level A5 cut protection Meets OSHA standard (29 CFR) 1910.132 Tested in accordance with ASTM Spec 177.20 CE Compliant Ambidextrous (for right or left hands) Machine washable (air dry) Sizes XS, S, M. L, XL

Grafting Knife
$20

Ambidextrous folding grafting knife.

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