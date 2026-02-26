Winter Abundance Gathering: Seed & Scion Exchange 2026

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9800 Highway 128, Philo, CA 95466
Registration is FREE & helps us plan. What to Bring:
60–70%% of full sized apple tree. Superior to M.7, MM.106, and MM.111.
A semidwarf rootstock about 60% of standard, resistant to collar rot, fireblight, replant disease, and woolly apple aphid.
Quantities are limited.
50
Dwarfs to about 40% of a standard-size tree. It requires staking or growing on a trellis because of its limited roots. I have espaliered trees over 20 years old on this rootstock.
Very precocious
Needs water
Quantities are limited.
5/10
80% of standard
Drought tolerant , Might sucker, Possible burr knot
48/97
80% of standard
Drought tolerant , Might sucker, Possible burr knot
48/97
OHF # 333, OHF stands for Old Home x Farmington
65-70% standard , Fireblight resistance, Any soil.
1/2 to 2/3 standard size. Precocious, well-anchored.
Quantities are limited.
10
75–90% of standard tree size.
Fireblight resistant.
Quantities are limited.
10
Good for EU and asian plums, peaches
A myrobalan selection also grown from cuttings, resistant to root-knot nematodes and oak-root fungus, but sensitive to bacterial canker. It is less prone to suckering than 2624 or seedling myrobalan.
80% of standard. Oak root fungus susceptible
Quantities are limited.
10
a seedling of Marianna developed in California and is grown from cuttings. It has good wet soil tolerance and resistance to several diseases but not bacterial canker. It tends to lean when young and suckers. Good for plums, prunes, most almonds and very good for most apricots.
60% size of standard, plums, apricot, (not peaches), suckers, Bacterial canker susceptible
Quantities are limited.
10
80% of standard, Mostly used with cherries, But most other prunus compatible. A Prunus ceracifera clone developed in Spain with excellent compatibility with almost all of the Prunus genus, including almonds, most sweet cherries, peaches and nectarines.
Quantities are limited.
5
Developed at UC Davis. It is an open-pollinated Marianna with less leaning or suckering than Marianna 2624. Its patent expired a few years ago. I have purchased cuttings from the CA Foundation Plant Services for the past two years.
Though primarily developed as a prune rootstock, it should be excellent for all plums, pluots, apricots and most almonds. It may have more resistance to bacterial canker than the other plum rootstocks.
Mostly used with prunes, But possible with asian plums and , apricots , 80% standard
Minimal suckering , Possible resistance to bacterial canker
Quantities are limited.
10
The best rootstock for all American persimmon varieties. It can also be used as a rootstock for Asian persimmon varieties, especially in colder climates or heavy wet soils where Lotus rootstocks would be challenged. Makes a long lived hardy tree producing small delicious persimmons if not grafted.
Quantities are limited.
Diospyros lotus seedlings are the most used and adaptable rootstock for persimmons in the US. Also known as Date Plum, they can make tasty small, but astringent fruit. If left ungrafted seedlings will grow out as either male or female plants.
Both sexes are needed for pollination and fruit. Can be used as a rootstock for both Asian as well as American persimmon varieties.
Fast and easy to grow, they are moderately challenging to get a high percentage of grafts to take. Best to do late when the weather has warmed, or callous grafts on a callousing bench. They are very easy to topwork when 2+" caliper, making growing the rootstocks in place and then grafting over to the desired variety a superior way to go.
Quantities are limited.
This glove will block a knife from cutting your hand open. Made with materials found in bullet proof vests. 4x stronger than leather, 100% food safe, ambidextrous, machine washable.
Protect your hand while making cleft grafts and back cuts while grafting. The knitted cut-resistant gloves are intended to prevent cuts, nicks, and slices from mandoline slicers, peelers, graters, and kitchen, carpentry and more.
Lightweight and snug, these deliver both protection and dexterity for complex tasks.
Try one on to find your perfect fit.
Mandoline friendly for your kitchen & good to have as a tool for your home. ANSI Level A5 cut protection Meets OSHA standard (29 CFR) 1910.132 Tested in accordance with ASTM Spec 177.20 CE Compliant Ambidextrous (for right or left hands) Machine washable (air dry) Sizes XS, S, M. L, XL
Ambidextrous folding grafting knife.
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