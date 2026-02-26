Winter Abundance Gathering: Seed & Scion Exchange 2026

Developed at UC Davis. It is an open-pollinated Marianna with less leaning or suckering than Marianna 2624. Its patent expired a few years ago. I have purchased cuttings from the CA Foundation Plant Services for the past two years.

Though primarily developed as a prune rootstock, it should be excellent for all plums, pluots, apricots and most almonds. It may have more resistance to bacterial canker than the other plum rootstocks.





Mostly used with prunes, But possible with asian plums and , apricots , 80% standard

Minimal suckering , Possible resistance to bacterial canker

Quantities are limited.

































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