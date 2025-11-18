Hollymead Elementary Parent Teacher Organization

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Hollymead Elementary Parent Teacher Organization

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Winter Apparel Pre-Order

Youth Hooded Sweatshirt item
Youth Hooded Sweatshirt item
Youth Hooded Sweatshirt
$30

Youth Unisex Hoodie with Hollymead Crest

Classic fit made from a soft 50/50 cotton-poly blend.

Sizes: S-XL

Adult Hooded Sweatshirt item
Adult Hooded Sweatshirt item
Adult Hooded Sweatshirt item
Adult Hooded Sweatshirt
$30

Adult Unisex Hoodie with Hollymead Crest

Classic fit made from a soft 50/50 cotton-poly blend.

Sizes: S-XL

Youth Long Sleeve T-Shirt item
Youth Long Sleeve T-Shirt item
Youth Long Sleeve T-Shirt
$22

Youth Unisex Long Sleeve T-shirt with school name and hornet

5.3-ounce, 100% cotton, classic width

Sizes: S-XL

Adult Long Sleeve T-Shirt item
Adult Long Sleeve T-Shirt item
Adult Long Sleeve T-Shirt
$22

Adult Unisex Long Sleeve T-shirt with school name and hornet

5.3-ounce, 100% cotton, classic width

Sizes: S-XL

Add a donation for Hollymead Elementary Parent Teacher Organization

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