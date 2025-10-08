Dogsmile Adventures
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Dogsmile Adventures

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Dogsmile Adventures

About this event

Sales closed

Online Winter Auction - Dec. 2 - 7, 2025

Lake CdA Surf Charter item
Lake CdA Surf Charter
$750

Starting bid

Enjoy a captained surf boat experience on Lake Coeur d’Alene aboard a Malibu Wakesetter VLX. Includes all watersport activities and equipment.

  • Value: $1,000 -
  • Minimum Bid: $750 
  • Capacity: 6 guests
  • Dates Available: Summer 2026 - excluding major holidays
  • Sponsored by: CdA Boat Charter
Bayview Floating Home & Private Sail item
Bayview Floating Home & Private Sail
$2,000

Starting bid

Experience the magic of North Idaho with a weekend stay in one of Bayview’s famous floating homes and a private Lake Pend Oreille sail aboard the Dogsmile.

  • Value: $3000
  • Minimum bid: $2,000
  • Capacity: 6 guests
  • Dates Available: June - September, 2026 (excluding major holidays)
  • Sponsored by: Mary and Sandy Sanderson
Sunset Dinner Cruise on Sizzler #1 item
Sunset Dinner Cruise on Sizzler #1
$8,000

Starting bid

Enjoy an evening to remember aboard this stunning private sailing yacht on Lake Coeur d’ Alene.  This exclusive experience includes an evening sail, dinner at the Coeur d’ Alene Resort, and a night sail under the stars.

  • Capacity: 8 guests
  • Dates Available: Summer 2026
  • Value: $15,000
  • Minimum Bid: $8,000
  • Sponsored by: Hagadone Hospitality
Sunset Dinner Cruise on Sizzler #2 item
Sunset Dinner Cruise on Sizzler #2
$8,000

Starting bid

Enjoy an evening to remember aboard this stunning private sailing yacht on Lake Coeur d’ Alene.  This exclusive experience includes an evening sail, dinner at the Coeur d’ Alene Resort, and a night sail under the stars.

  • Capacity: 8 guests
  • Dates Available: Summer 2026
  • Value: $15,000
  • Minimum Bid: $8,000
  • Sponsored by: Hagadone Hospitality
Christmas in the Caribbean item
Christmas in the Caribbean
$20,000

Starting bid

Enjoy a 10 day, private sailing charter with Captain Totten in the Grenadines. This one-way, liveaboard cruise will begin in St. Lucia and end in Grenada; and includes a top of the line sailing catamaran, provided by our partners at LTD Sailing and experienced captain (Totten).  Costs associated with transportation to and from the boat, on-board provisions, as well as meals ashore are the responsibility of the guests.

  • Capacity: 6 guests
  • Dates: Dec. 24, 2026 - Jan. 2, 2027
  • Value: $30,000
  • Minimum Bid: $20,000 
  • Sponsored by LTD Sailing - Living The Dream!

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