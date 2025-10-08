Online Winter Auction - Dec. 2 - 7, 2025

Enjoy a 10 day, private sailing charter with Captain Totten in the Grenadines. This one-way, liveaboard cruise will begin in St. Lucia and end in Grenada; and includes a top of the line sailing catamaran, provided by our partners at LTD Sailing and experienced captain (Totten). Costs associated with transportation to and from the boat, on-board provisions, as well as meals ashore are the responsibility of the guests.

Capacity: 6 guests

Dates: Dec. 24, 2026 - Jan. 2, 2027

Value: $30,000

Minimum Bid: $20,000

Sponsored by LTD Sailing - Living The Dream!