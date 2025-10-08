Online Winter Auction - Dec. 2 - 7, 2025

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Enjoy a captained surf boat experience on Lake Coeur d’Alene aboard a Malibu Wakesetter VLX. Includes all watersport activities and equipment.
Starting bid
Experience the magic of North Idaho with a weekend stay in one of Bayview’s famous floating homes and a private Lake Pend Oreille sail aboard the Dogsmile.
Starting bid
Enjoy an evening to remember aboard this stunning private sailing yacht on Lake Coeur d’ Alene. This exclusive experience includes an evening sail, dinner at the Coeur d’ Alene Resort, and a night sail under the stars.
Starting bid
Enjoy an evening to remember aboard this stunning private sailing yacht on Lake Coeur d’ Alene. This exclusive experience includes an evening sail, dinner at the Coeur d’ Alene Resort, and a night sail under the stars.
Starting bid
Enjoy a 10 day, private sailing charter with Captain Totten in the Grenadines. This one-way, liveaboard cruise will begin in St. Lucia and end in Grenada; and includes a top of the line sailing catamaran, provided by our partners at LTD Sailing and experienced captain (Totten). Costs associated with transportation to and from the boat, on-board provisions, as well as meals ashore are the responsibility of the guests.
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