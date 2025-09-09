Winter Awakening 2026 Registration

Hosted by
About this event
Dorm Style Cabin. Price includes $30 registration, lodging, meals and all events for the weekend. Cabins are large buildings with bunk beds and shared large bathrooms.
Double Occupancy Hotel Room. Each person has to register individually and list your roommate. Price includes $30 registration, lodging, meals and all events for the weekend.
Single Occupancy Hotel Room. Price includes $30 registration, lodging, meals and all events for the weekend.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!