NODNOC Inc DBA The Children's Garden

Hosted by

NODNOC Inc DBA The Children's Garden

About this event

Sales closed

❄️Winter Break Camp at the Children’s Garden!❄️

1670 10th Way

Sarasota, FL 34236, USA

Tue 12/30 – Woodland Artist Day (Member)
$58.85

Make organic woodland crafts with materials found in nature. $55+tax per child 5 - 10yrs

Tue 12/30 – Woodland Artist Day (Non-Member Price)
$69.55

Make organic woodland crafts with materials found in nature. $65+tax per child 5 - 10yrs

Wed 12/31 – The Fairy Ring & Magical Things (Member)
$58.85

Celebrate the New Year with fairy fun and magic wands. $55+tax per child 5 - 10yrs

Wed 12/31 – The Fairy Ring & Magical Things (Non-Member)
$69.55

Celebrate the New Year with fairy fun and magic wands. $65+tax per child 5 - 10yrs

Thu 1/1 – Magic Potion Day (Member)
$58.85

Stir up your floral fairy soup, bubbling wizard brew, and stone soup. $55+tax per child 5 - 10yrs

Thu 1/1 – Magic Potion Day (Non-Member)
$69.55

Stir up your floral fairy soup, bubbling wizard brew, and stone soup. $65+tax per child 5 - 10yrs

Fri 1/2 – Pirates & Mermaids Day (Member)
$58.85

Set sail on a swashbuckling adventure to find “Mermaid Island.” $55+tax per child 5 - 10yrs

Fri 1/2 – Pirates & Mermaids Day (Non-Member)
$69.55

Set sail on a swashbuckling adventure to find “Mermaid Island.” $65+tax per child 5 - 10yrs

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!