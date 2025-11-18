Winter Bunderland Volunteer Registration

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About this event
Can you come Friday, December 5th to help us string our lights? Comfortability with heights is required! Ladders & lights supplied.
Want to help us decorate our hallway? Using craft paper and white paint, we are going to create a Gingerbread world! Bring cardboard candies, different colored paints, and props as you see fit! We will provide white paint and the brown paper.
This is a role best for crafty folks!
Want to make something for our bake sale? Let us know here!
Can you bring our giant tree down from our upstairs office and put it together? It's massively beautiful and will require 2 people!
Have a camera and want to capture the magic? Sign up here!
From helping at the crafting table to selling baked goods - there's a spot for everybun! Want to lend a paw during the event (Dec. 6th from 2-6) - sign up here! This includes light clean up.
Can you volunteer for the day after our festivities and reset our shelter space?
Taking down our gingerbread hallway, string lights, decorations, etc!
$
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