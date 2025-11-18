House Rabbit Network

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House Rabbit Network

About this event

Winter Bunderland Volunteer Registration

2 Park Dr STE 1

Westford, MA 01886, USA

12/5 - Hang up string lights
Free

Can you come Friday, December 5th to help us string our lights? Comfortability with heights is required! Ladders & lights supplied.

12/5 - Gingerbread wall making
Free

Want to help us decorate our hallway? Using craft paper and white paint, we are going to create a Gingerbread world! Bring cardboard candies, different colored paints, and props as you see fit! We will provide white paint and the brown paper.


This is a role best for crafty folks!

Baker
Free

Want to make something for our bake sale? Let us know here!

12/6 before 2pm - Tree set up
Free

Can you bring our giant tree down from our upstairs office and put it together? It's massively beautiful and will require 2 people!

12/6 - Event photographers
Free

Have a camera and want to capture the magic? Sign up here!

12/6 - 2 - 6 pm - Event Volunteers
Free

From helping at the crafting table to selling baked goods - there's a spot for everybun! Want to lend a paw during the event (Dec. 6th from 2-6) - sign up here! This includes light clean up.

12/7 - Take it all down with us!
Free

Can you volunteer for the day after our festivities and reset our shelter space?


Taking down our gingerbread hallway, string lights, decorations, etc!

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