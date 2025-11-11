Winter Camp 25

Offered by
About this shop
Monday, Dec. 22
Enjoy a day with Ice Skating with friends. Wear socks and bring some extra layers to keep warm.
9:00am-3:00pm
Monday, Dec. 22
Enjoy a day with Ice Skating with friends. Wear socks and bring some extra layers to keep warm.
9:00am-3:00pm
7th & 8th graders we need your help! Come and have a blast while helping out as a counselor in training.
Catch the bus from 17210 Bernardo Center Dr. to North County Mall at 8:45am.
Bus will drop off campers at 3:15pm at 17210 Bernardo Center Dr..
Pickup your child/ren between 3:00-5:00pm from North County Mall.
Tuesday, Dec. 23
Enjoy a day with friends at Balboa Park! Imax, Fleet Museum and so much more.
9:00am-3:00pm
Tuesday, Dec. 23
Enjoy a day with friends at Balboa Park! Imax, Fleet Museum and so much more.
9:00am-3:00pm
7th & 8th graders we need your help! Come and have a blast while helping out as a counselor in training.
Hop on the bus from 17210 Bernardo Center Dr. to NC Mall at 8:45am.
Bus will drop off campers at 3:15pm at 17210 Bernardo Center Dr.
Pickup your child/ren between 3:00-5:00pm from North County Mall.
Wednesday, December 24
Enjoy a day with friends at Invasion Laser Tag & Arcades. Play games, win prizes!
9:00am-3:00pm
Wednesday, December 24
Enjoy a day with friends at Invasion Laser Tag & Arcades. Play games, win prizes!
9:00am-3:00pm
7th & 8th graders we need your help! Come and have a blast while helping out as a counselor in training.
Hop on the bus from 17210 Bernardo Center Dr. to North County Mall at 8:45am.
Bus will drop off campers at 17210 Bernardo Center Dr. at 3:15pm.
Pickup your child/ren from North County Mall between 3:00-5:00pm.
Monday, Dec. 29
Bring your blanket and pillow for a cozy, sleepy pajama day. Snuggle up with your favorite stuffy for a movie with yummy popcorn!
9:00am-3:00pm
Bring your blanket and pillow for a cozy, sleepy day in our pajamas. Snuggle up for a movie day followed by an animal show with Critter Encounters!
9:00am-3:00pm
7th & 8th graders we need your help! Come and have a blast while helping out as a counselor in training.
Hop on the bus from 17210 Bernardo Center Dr. to North County Mall at 8:45am.
Bus will drop off campers at 17210 Bernardo Center Dr. at 3:15pm.
Pickup your child/ren between 3:00-5:00pm from North County Mall.
Tuesday, December 30
Enjoy a day with friends at Sky Zone Trampoline Park in San Marcos where campers will bounce to their hearts content!
9:00am-3:00pm
Tuesday, Dec. 30
Enjoy a day with friends at Sky Zone Trampoline Park in San Marcos where campers will bounce to their hearts content!
9:00am-3:00pm
7th & 8th graders we need your help! Come and have a blast while helping out as a counselor in training.
Hop on the bus from 17210 Bernardo Center Dr.to North County Mall at 8:45am
Bus will drop off campers at 17210 Bernardo Center Dr. at 3:15pm.
Pickup your child/ren between 3:00-5:00pm from North County Mall.
Wednesday, Dec. 31
Enjoy a day with friends as we ride and play at Belmont Park.
9:00am-3:00pm
Wednesday, Dec. 31
Enjoy a day with friends as we ride and play at Belmont Park.
9:00am-3:00pm
7th & 8th graders we need your help! Come and have a blast while helping out as a counselor in training.
Bus leaves from 17210 Bernardo Center Dr. at 8:45am.
Bus will drop off campers at 17210 Bernardo Center Dr. at 3:15pm.
Pickup your child/ren between 3:30-5:00pm from North County Mall.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!