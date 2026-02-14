Hosted by

Trinity Oaks Christian Academy

Winter Carnival

Tea Party with Mrs. Ward
$50

Starting bid

Value: Priceless

Donated by: Mrs. Ward


Get ready for a special Tea Party with Mrs. Ward! Create sweet memories, enjoy yummy treats, sip tea, and have lots of giggles together.

The highest bidder will win this magical tea party and can bring one friend to join the fun!
All money raised will help our school — so let’s party for a great cause!

Learn to Crochet with Ms. Bartucci
$50

Starting bid

Value: Priceless

Donated by: Mrs. Bartucci


Want to learn how to crochet and make something cozy and cute? Join your teacher for a special crochet lesson at school!

The highest bidder will win this fun crafting experience and may bring one friend to learn and create together.

Sundaes and Skates with Mrs. Gustafson
$50

Starting bid

Value: Priceless

Donated by: Mrs. Gustafson


Celebrate warm weather with a super fun afternoon of roller skating and ice cream sundaes with your teacher!

The highest bidder will win this awesome experience and can bring one friend to join the fun. 

Lunch with Mrs. Kooienga
$50

Starting bid

Value: Priceless

Donated by: Mrs. Kooienga


Want to have a super fun lunch with your teacher at school? Here’s your chance!
The highest bidder will win a special lunch with their teacher and may bring one friend to join the fun. Enjoy eating together, chatting, and making special memories — all while helping our school!

Lunch with Mrs. Bonner
$50

Starting bid

Value: Priceless

Donated by: Mrs. Bonner


Want to have a super fun lunch with your teacher at school? Here’s your chance!
The highest bidder will win a special lunch with their teacher and may bring one friend to join the fun. Enjoy eating together, chatting, and making special memories — all while helping our school!

Lunch with Mrs. Healy
$50

Starting bid

Value: Priceless

Donated by: Mrs. Healy


Want to have a super fun lunch with your teacher at school? Here’s your chance!
The highest bidder will win a special lunch with their teacher and may bring one friend to join the fun. Enjoy eating together, chatting, and making special memories — all while helping our school!

Dance Class with Mrs. Knutz
$25

Starting bid

Value: Priceless

Donated by: Mrs. Knutz


Step into the spotlight with a dance class taught by Mrs. Knutz! The highest bidder will win a choreographed dance session to a Christian song for themselves and one invited friend! 

Battlehouse
$70

Starting bid

Value: $290

Donated by: Battle House


Party package that includes 5 players and usage of event space. Sessions last 1 - 2 hours.

Buona Beef
$25

Starting bid

Value: $50

Donated by: Buona Beef


2 - $25 gift cards

Starbucks
$45

Starting bid

Value: $88

Donated by Starbucks


1 bag of coffee

1 hot chocolate pack

1 Roller Rabbit Holiday 2025 Coffeehouse Bonanza Mug

1 coffee mug

1 miniature Illinois collectible cup

1 towel


Starbucks
$20

Starting bid

Value: $77

Donated by Starbucks


1 bag of Starbucks coffee

1 xMiiR 2025 Holiday White Handle Mug

1 Starbucks Ornament

1 Mama Needs Coffee shirt (size XL)

1 small cross ornament


PetCo
$50

Starting bid

Value: $100

Donated by: PetCo


Reversible Dog Harness

Plush Toy

Greenies Dental Treats

Plush Phone Toy

Kong Squeakair Toy

Unscented Poop Bags

Whole Hearted Dog Treats

Texas Roadhouse
$40

Starting bid

Value: $80

Donated by: Texas Roadhouse


2 certificates for 2 free entrees (4 total entrees)

Expires April 4, 2026

Muddy Paws
$30

Starting bid

Value: up to $65

Donated by: Miranda's Muddy Paws


One free dog bath or groom


Expires December 31, 2026

TOCA Spiritwear
$35

Starting bid

Value: $71

Donated by TOCA


2 TOCA travel mugs

1 TOCA tote bag

1 TOCA sweatshirt - size M

1 TOCA t-shirt - size M

1 TOCA t-shirt - size YL

Daily Projects Coffee
$50

Starting bid

Value: $100

Donated by: Daily Project


5 - $20 gift cards

Rosie's Gluten Free Bakery
$10

Starting bid

Value: $25

Donated by: Rosie's Gluten Free Sweets


$25 gift card

Francesca's
$50

Starting bid

Value: $100

Donated by: Francesca's Restaurant

$100 gift card

Baker Construction Co.
$150

Starting bid

Value: $300

Donated by: Baker Construction Co.


Get your gutters cleaned now or save it for the fall!


Includes free inspection of your gutters.

bakerconstructionco.com

Boldog Photos
$150

Starting bid

Value: $300

Donated by: Boldog Photos


Capture forever memories of your family!


Your 1 - 1.5 hour session will include a minimum of 150 edited images.


Limit 8 people.

Chicago Bears Signed Photo
$25

Starting bid

Donated by: Chicago Bears


This limited edition piece features photos and laser autographs of six leaders on the Bears team: Caleb Williams, Rome Odunze, Cole Kmet, Kevin Byard III, Jaquan Brisker and Montez Sweat.

Xtreme Wheels
$25

Starting bid

Value: $48

Donated by: Xtreme Wheels


4 Free Skating Passes

Julie Ann's
$10

Starting bid

Value: $25

Donated by: Julie Ann's


$25 Gift Card

Chuck E. Cheese
$30

Starting bid

Value: $120

Donated by: Chuck E. Cheese


Plush Toy

Chuck E. ball

Puppy Plush Clip

Chuckepop Sucker

Light Up Wand

Chalk Set

Sunglasses

Drawstring Bag

2 large pizzas

8 drinks

Costco
$25

Starting bid

Value: $50

Donated by: Costco


$50 gift card

Lego Creator Basket
$20

Starting bid

Value: $40

Donated by: the Weichle family


Lego Creator 3 in 1 Turtle with Water Lily Flower


Lego Creator 3 in 1 Retro Roller Skate

Lego Harry Potter Basket
$15

Starting bid

Value: $35

Donated by: the Weichle family


Lego Harry Potter Charms Class


Lego Harry Potter Sorting Hat

Taco Basket
$25

Starting bid

Value: $45

Donated by: the Weichle family


Taco-tastic Cookbook

Cactus Taco Holders

Avocado Cilantro Sauce

Pineapple Chipotle Taco Sauce

Red Pepper Honey Hot Sauce

Siete Spicy Taco Seasoning

Siete Mild Taco Seasoning

Siete Maiz Hard Corn Taco Shells

Tropical Smoothie
$20

Starting bid

Value: $40

Donated by: Tropical Smoothie Cafe


5 - VIP cards for 1 free food or 24oz smoothie of your choice per card

Tropical Smoothie
$20

Starting bid

Value: $40

Donated by: Tropical Smoothie Cafe


5 - VIP cards for 1 free food or 24oz smoothie of your choice per card

Randall Oaks Zoo
$75

Starting bid

Value: $150

Donated by: Randall Oaks Zoo


5 - free daily admission passes to the zoo

Bag

T-shirt - size YM

Zoo license plate holder

Zoo Tumbler

Zoo Stickers

Zoo Magnet

Zoo Laynard

Pig Stuffy

Zoo Llama Stuffy

Rooster Stuffy

Barn in Winter Board Book

Family Game Night
$20

Starting bid

Value: $90

Donated by: HOPE


Monopoly Jr

Operation

Flower Lantern Wireless Speaker

Dominos Gift Card

Eggville Cafe
$15

Starting bid

Value: $25

Donated by: Eggville Cafe


$25 Eggville Cafe Gift Card

Ceramic Chicken in a Nest

Scrapbooking Basket
$25

Starting bid

Value: $50


Assorted scrapbooking supplies - paper, stickers, album, accents, etc.

Target Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

Value: $50

Donated by: Target


$50 gift card

