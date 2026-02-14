Winter Carnival

Hosted by
Starting bid
Value: Priceless
Donated by: Mrs. Ward
Get ready for a special Tea Party with Mrs. Ward! Create sweet memories, enjoy yummy treats, sip tea, and have lots of giggles together.
The highest bidder will win this magical tea party and can bring one friend to join the fun!
All money raised will help our school — so let’s party for a great cause!
Starting bid
Value: Priceless
Donated by: Mrs. Bartucci
Want to learn how to crochet and make something cozy and cute? Join your teacher for a special crochet lesson at school!
The highest bidder will win this fun crafting experience and may bring one friend to learn and create together.
Starting bid
Value: Priceless
Donated by: Mrs. Gustafson
Celebrate warm weather with a super fun afternoon of roller skating and ice cream sundaes with your teacher!
The highest bidder will win this awesome experience and can bring one friend to join the fun.
Starting bid
Value: Priceless
Donated by: Mrs. Kooienga
Want to have a super fun lunch with your teacher at school? Here’s your chance!
The highest bidder will win a special lunch with their teacher and may bring one friend to join the fun. Enjoy eating together, chatting, and making special memories — all while helping our school!
Starting bid
Value: Priceless
Donated by: Mrs. Bonner
Starting bid
Value: Priceless
Donated by: Mrs. Healy
Starting bid
Value: Priceless
Donated by: Mrs. Knutz
Step into the spotlight with a dance class taught by Mrs. Knutz! The highest bidder will win a choreographed dance session to a Christian song for themselves and one invited friend!
Starting bid
Value: $290
Donated by: Battle House
Party package that includes 5 players and usage of event space. Sessions last 1 - 2 hours.
Starting bid
Value: $50
Donated by: Buona Beef
2 - $25 gift cards
Starting bid
Value: $88
Donated by Starbucks
1 bag of coffee
1 hot chocolate pack
1 Roller Rabbit Holiday 2025 Coffeehouse Bonanza Mug
1 coffee mug
1 miniature Illinois collectible cup
1 towel
Starting bid
Value: $77
Donated by Starbucks
1 bag of Starbucks coffee
1 xMiiR 2025 Holiday White Handle Mug
1 Starbucks Ornament
1 Mama Needs Coffee shirt (size XL)
1 small cross ornament
Starting bid
Value: $100
Donated by: PetCo
Reversible Dog Harness
Plush Toy
Greenies Dental Treats
Plush Phone Toy
Kong Squeakair Toy
Unscented Poop Bags
Whole Hearted Dog Treats
Starting bid
Value: $80
Donated by: Texas Roadhouse
2 certificates for 2 free entrees (4 total entrees)
Expires April 4, 2026
Starting bid
Value: up to $65
Donated by: Miranda's Muddy Paws
One free dog bath or groom
Expires December 31, 2026
Starting bid
Value: $71
Donated by TOCA
2 TOCA travel mugs
1 TOCA tote bag
1 TOCA sweatshirt - size M
1 TOCA t-shirt - size M
1 TOCA t-shirt - size YL
Starting bid
Value: $100
Donated by: Daily Project
5 - $20 gift cards
Starting bid
Value: $25
Donated by: Rosie's Gluten Free Sweets
$25 gift card
Starting bid
Value: $100
Donated by: Francesca's Restaurant
$100 gift card
Starting bid
Value: $300
Donated by: Baker Construction Co.
Get your gutters cleaned now or save it for the fall!
Includes free inspection of your gutters.
bakerconstructionco.com
Starting bid
Value: $300
Donated by: Boldog Photos
Capture forever memories of your family!
Your 1 - 1.5 hour session will include a minimum of 150 edited images.
Limit 8 people.
Starting bid
Donated by: Chicago Bears
This limited edition piece features photos and laser autographs of six leaders on the Bears team: Caleb Williams, Rome Odunze, Cole Kmet, Kevin Byard III, Jaquan Brisker and Montez Sweat.
Starting bid
Value: $48
Donated by: Xtreme Wheels
4 Free Skating Passes
Starting bid
Value: $25
Donated by: Julie Ann's
$25 Gift Card
Starting bid
Value: $120
Donated by: Chuck E. Cheese
Plush Toy
Chuck E. ball
Puppy Plush Clip
Chuckepop Sucker
Light Up Wand
Chalk Set
Sunglasses
Drawstring Bag
2 large pizzas
8 drinks
Starting bid
Value: $50
Donated by: Costco
$50 gift card
Starting bid
Value: $40
Donated by: the Weichle family
Lego Creator 3 in 1 Turtle with Water Lily Flower
Lego Creator 3 in 1 Retro Roller Skate
Starting bid
Value: $35
Donated by: the Weichle family
Lego Harry Potter Charms Class
Lego Harry Potter Sorting Hat
Starting bid
Value: $45
Donated by: the Weichle family
Taco-tastic Cookbook
Cactus Taco Holders
Avocado Cilantro Sauce
Pineapple Chipotle Taco Sauce
Red Pepper Honey Hot Sauce
Siete Spicy Taco Seasoning
Siete Mild Taco Seasoning
Siete Maiz Hard Corn Taco Shells
Starting bid
Value: $40
Donated by: Tropical Smoothie Cafe
5 - VIP cards for 1 free food or 24oz smoothie of your choice per card
Starting bid
Value: $40
Starting bid
Value: $150
Donated by: Randall Oaks Zoo
5 - free daily admission passes to the zoo
Bag
T-shirt - size YM
Zoo license plate holder
Zoo Tumbler
Zoo Stickers
Zoo Magnet
Zoo Laynard
Pig Stuffy
Zoo Llama Stuffy
Rooster Stuffy
Barn in Winter Board Book
Starting bid
Value: $90
Donated by: HOPE
Monopoly Jr
Operation
Flower Lantern Wireless Speaker
Dominos Gift Card
Starting bid
Value: $25
Donated by: Eggville Cafe
$25 Eggville Cafe Gift Card
Ceramic Chicken in a Nest
Starting bid
Value: $50
Assorted scrapbooking supplies - paper, stickers, album, accents, etc.
Starting bid
Value: $50
Donated by: Target
$50 gift card
