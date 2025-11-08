Saint Louis University Muslim Student Association

Hosted by

Saint Louis University Muslim Student Association

About this event

Virtues in Practice: Adab & Aklaq (Winter Conference 2026)

1 N Grand Blvd

St. Louis, MO 63108, USA

Winter Conference — Day 1 (Dinner Included)
Free

Boxed dinners will be available while supplies last.

In collaboration with IFGSTL, Friday evening (01/16) kicks off Winter Conference with an engaging Introduction to Adab & Akhlaq and Ramadan Prep Session. Join us at the Saint Louis University Cook Hall’s Anheuser-Busch Auditorium (3684 Lindell Blvd).

Winter Conference — Day 1
Free

In collaboration with IFGSTL, Friday evening (01/16) kicks off Winter Conference with an engaging Introduction to Adab & Akhlaq and Ramadan Prep Session. Join us at the Saint Louis University Cook Hall’s Anheuser-Busch Auditorium (3684 Lindell Blvd).

Winter Conference 2026 — Day 2 (General Admission)
$30

Day 2 (General Admission)

Day two of Winter Conference will be held from 3-10pm in the Busch Student Center (20 N Grand Blvd). Variety of topics will be discussed by speakers all day, including our Keynote Speakers: Ustadha Fatima Lette, Mufti Hussain Kamani, and Mufti Sultan Mohiuddin Mohammed.


Dinner & appetizers provided.

Winter Conference 2026 — Day 2 (College Student Ticket)
$15

Discounted tickets available for eligible college students.


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