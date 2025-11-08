Virtues in Practice: Adab & Aklaq (Winter Conference 2026)

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About this event
Boxed dinners will be available while supplies last.
In collaboration with IFGSTL, Friday evening (01/16) kicks off Winter Conference with an engaging Introduction to Adab & Akhlaq and Ramadan Prep Session. Join us at the Saint Louis University Cook Hall’s Anheuser-Busch Auditorium (3684 Lindell Blvd).
In collaboration with IFGSTL, Friday evening (01/16) kicks off Winter Conference with an engaging Introduction to Adab & Akhlaq and Ramadan Prep Session. Join us at the Saint Louis University Cook Hall’s Anheuser-Busch Auditorium (3684 Lindell Blvd).
Day 2 (General Admission)
Day two of Winter Conference will be held from 3-10pm in the Busch Student Center (20 N Grand Blvd). Variety of topics will be discussed by speakers all day, including our Keynote Speakers: Ustadha Fatima Lette, Mufti Hussain Kamani, and Mufti Sultan Mohiuddin Mohammed.
Dinner & appetizers provided.
Discounted tickets available for eligible college students.
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