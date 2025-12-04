MakeSpace

Hosted by

MakeSpace

About this event

Winter Cozy Night In at MakeSpace

6124 Franconia Rd

Franconia, VA 22310, USA

1 Child Ticket
$7

Enjoy the full program with all main activities, pizza, and take home crafts.

2 Children
$14
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Enjoy the full program with all main activities, pizza, and take home crafts.

3 Children
$20
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Enjoy the full program with all main activities, pizza, and take home crafts.

Chaperone
$5

I am a parent/guardian and would like to chaperone.

Sponsor
$200

Help us make this event the best it can be! Your sponsorship help covers materials, decor, and overhead fees.

Add a donation for MakeSpace

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!