Branchburg PTO

Hosted by

Branchburg PTO

About this event

Whiton - Me & Mine Dance 2026

470 Whiton Rd

Neshanic Station, NJ 08853, USA

ONE student and one adult
$15

Admission for ONE second/third grade student and one adult.

This ticket includes admission to the dance and access to a craft and the photo booth.

TWO students and one adult
$20

Admission for TWO second/third grade students and one adult, in case of an additional student.

This ticket includes admission to the dance and access to a craft and the photo booth.

ONE student and TWO adults
$25

Admission for ONE second/third grade student and TWO adults, in case of an additional adult.

This ticket includes admission to the dance and access to a craft and the photo booth.

Add a donation for Branchburg PTO

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!