Queen of Angels Catholic Elementary

Queen of Angels Catholic Elementary

Winter Market and Pictures with Santa

Holy Hall (church basement) - 2330 W Sunnyside Ave

Adults
$20

All tickets include the breakfast bites, beverages, crafts and pictures with Santa

Kids
$10

All tickets include the breakfast bites, beverages, crafts and pictures with Santa

Littles under 2 -Free
Free

All littles get foods and drinks too :)

Student/ Alumni Vendor for Full Table
$10

Includes a full table for you to decorate as you please - table cloth and chairs provided. Keep your sales or donate to a charity you choose.

Student/ Alumni Vendor for Half a Table
$5

Includes half a table for you to decorate as you please - table cloth and chairs provided. Keep your sales or donate to a charity you choose.

Small Business Vendor
$20

Includes full table for you to decorate as you please. Let us know if table cloth is needed. Chairs provided

Add a donation for Queen of Angels Catholic Elementary

$

