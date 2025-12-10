Winter Festival - Sponsors

Dedicated Booth Space

✔ 12x12 booth space at the event to showcase your brand and provide an activation

✔ Ability to collect emails onsite

✔ Prime booth placement for maximum visibility

Social Media Exposure

✔ Brand name included in IG announcement

✔ Brand name included in IG thank-you post

✔ Brand name included on ticketing page

✔ Instagram story spotlight

✔ Logo featured on 3 marketing materials

✔ Brand shoutout email blast

✔ Dedicated IG Reel highlighting your brand



Recognition

✔ Verbal shoutout during the event

✔ Verbal recognition as a top sponsor at event

✔ Category exclusivity

✔ Optional on-stage speaking opportunity

Keynote speaking slot available to mental health or wellness professionals



Additional Benefits

✔ Access to event content to use in your marketing

✔ Tax-deductible 501(c)(3) letter

✔ Limited spots available