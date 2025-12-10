Sisterhood Social Co.

Hosted by

Sisterhood Social Co.

About this event

Winter Festival - Vendors

183 S West St

Crown Point, IN 46307, USA

Standard
$75

Ideal for emerging brands wanting to sell and activate at the festival.

✔ Table space at the event to showcase your brand and provide an activation

✔ Ability to sell

✔ Ability to collect emails onsite

✔ Name included on ticketing page


Selling allowed. Complimentary activation required to ensure engagement and connection with attendees.

Premium Vendor
$150

Best for established brands wanting maximum visibility, selling privileges, and priority booth placement.


✔ 10x10 booth space at the event to showcase your brand and provide an activation

✔ Early access to vendor space selection

✔ Ability to sell

✔ Ability to collect emails onsite

✔ Name included on ticketing page

✔ Limited spots available


Selling allowed. Complimentary activation required to ensure engagement and connection with attendees.

Add a donation for Sisterhood Social Co.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!