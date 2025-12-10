Winter Festival - Vendors

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About this event
Ideal for emerging brands wanting to sell and activate at the festival.
✔ Table space at the event to showcase your brand and provide an activation
✔ Ability to sell
✔ Ability to collect emails onsite
✔ Name included on ticketing page
Selling allowed. Complimentary activation required to ensure engagement and connection with attendees.
Best for established brands wanting maximum visibility, selling privileges, and priority booth placement.
✔ 10x10 booth space at the event to showcase your brand and provide an activation
✔ Early access to vendor space selection
✔ Ability to sell
✔ Ability to collect emails onsite
✔ Name included on ticketing page
✔ Limited spots available
Selling allowed. Complimentary activation required to ensure engagement and connection with attendees.
$
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