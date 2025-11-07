Monroe Academy PTA
About this event

Sales closed

Winter Fiesta Silent Auction

Pick-up location

16225 Newhope St, Fountain Valley, CA 92708, USA

One Night Stay at The Villas at Disneyland Hotel item
One Night Stay at The Villas at Disneyland Hotel
$50

Starting bid

Calling all Disney lovers! Bid on a fun filled one night stay The Villas at Disneyland Hotel. This one night stay would be from May 16-17, 2026. Also inclusive of complimentary parking for one car. Plan a Disney weekend and have a fun time enjoying all the amenities of the Disneyland Hotel and get some shopping in at Downtown Disney. This stay has an approximate value of $800. Happy Bidding!


https://disneyvacationclub.disney.go.com/villas-at-disneyland-hotel

Two Night Stay at SunCoast Park Hotel item
Two Night Stay at SunCoast Park Hotel
$50

Starting bid

Looking for a relaxing staycation? Bid on a complimentary two-night stay in a Double Queen or King Studio Suite at the SunCoast Park Hotel in Anaheim. Also inclusive of complimentary parking for one car. The hotel is less than one mile from Disneyland! This certificate has an approximate value of $500 and will be valid through December 31, 2026. Happy Bidding!


https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/snascup-suncoast-park-hotel-anaheim-resort/

PTA Reserved Parking Spot item
PTA Reserved Parking Spot
$40

Starting bid

Skip the stress of rushing and searching for parking during drop-off and pick-up. Secure this exclusive parking spot right outside of the MPR! It would be yours starting January 6, 2026 until May 27, 2026. Don't miss out!

