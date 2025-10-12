Hosted by

NOVA TC Winter Silent Auction

House of Conundrum Escape Room item
$65

Voucher for up to 6 for House of Conundrum Escape Room. $120 value.

Night of Basketball item
$65

Signed Creighton basketball (2025) and two tickets for Creighton basketball game.

Arbor Day Farms One Night Stay item
$135

ONE OVERNIGHT STAY AT LIED LODGE AT ARBOR DAY FARMS. ($179 value)


A natural setting of 260 acres, award-winning dining, and luxurious accommodation await you at Lied Lodge at Arbor Day Farm in Nebraska City. Experience a Getaway the way nature intended.

Two Omaha Symphony Tickets item
$110

2 tickets to a Masterworks Series concert of your choice (up to $142, level 2 seating).

Signed Creighton Volleyball with 4 Tickets to women' basketb item
$65

Signed Creighton Volleyball with 4 tickets to Creighton Woman's Basketball.

A night at The Rose Theater item
$55

4 tickets to a show at The Rose Theater ($80 value). Cannot be used for premium events.

Brickway Tour with tasting and Growler item
$100

A guided tour with tastings of Brickway Brewery crafted spirits and brews. Includes a take home spirit of your choice and discounts if you want to stay and have a snack!

Pair of rascal flatts tickets item
$85

Pair of rascal flatts tickets for Sa Tuesday, January 24th At the CHI events center

