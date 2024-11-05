Winter Gala 2024 Empowering The Dream

• Title Event Sponsor Recognition
• Banner on Stage
• Full Color Ad on back on Inside Page of Event Program, Logo on Program Cover
• Host Speaker & Primary VIP table (10 seats) with Speaker (and VIP guest of choice if desired)
• Ten VIP reception tickets (Private Meeting with VIP including Book Autographing and Photos)
• Company Logo on LUCA website (hotlink to company website upon request)
• One year Diamond Corporate Membership on LUCA Foundation which includes a 2 seats for one year on the LUCA Scholarship Committee which vets and selects Scholarship Recipients.
• Select location at GALA with Speaker and special VIP Seated at table
• Special recognition throughout the event.
• Corporate name on five (5) scholarships
• Logo affixed to live stream video of event
• LUCA Foundation Membership for Sponsor and their table guests for One (1) Year
PLATINUM SPONSOR
$12,000
• Title Event Co-Sponsor
• Banner at Event
• Full Color Ad on Event Program
• Co-Sponsor table (10 seats) to Gala (VIP at table if requested)
• Ten VIP reception tickets
• Company Logo on LUCA website
• One year Platinum Corporate Membership on LUCA Foundation which includes a 2 seats for one year on the LUCA Scholarship Committee which vets and selects Scholarship Recipients.
• Select location at GALA with special VIP Seated at table
• Special recognition throughout the event
• Corporate name on three (3) scholarships awarded
• Company Name periodically shown on banner behind Gala promotional
• podcast prior to event and summation podcast after Gala
• LUCA Foundation Membership for Sponsor and their table guests for One (1) Year
GOLD SPONSOR
$8,000
• Title Event Co-Sponsor
• Banner at Event
• Full Color Social Media Ad with Link to Company Website
• One table (10 seats each) to Gala
• Ten (10) VIP reception tickets
• Company Logo on LUCA website /Ad
• One year Gold Corporate Membership on LUCA Foundation which includes a 1 seat for one (1) year on the LUCA Scholarship Committee which vets and selects Scholarship Recipients.
• Select location at GALA with special VIP Seated at table
• Special recognition throughout the event
• Corporate name on 5 x $1,000 scholarships awarded
• Company Name periodically shown on banner behind Gala promotional
• podcast prior to event and summation podcast after Gala
• LUCA Foundation Membership for Sponsor and their table guests for One (1) Year
SILVER SPONSOR
$5,000
• Company Name or Logo listed on Full Color Banner on Stage
• Ad on LUCA Website with Link to Company Website
• One table (10 seats each) to Gala
• Five (5) VIP reception tickets
• Company Logo on LUCA website
• Prime table location at GALA with special VIP Seated at table
• Special recognition throughout the event
• Corporate name on 2 x $1,000 scholarships awarded
• Company Name periodically shown on banner behind Gala promotional
• podcast prior to event and summation podcast after Gala
• LUCA Foundation Membership for One Person for Two 2 People for One (1) Year
VIP Reception Sponsor
$5,000
• Company Name or Logo listed on Full Color Banner on Stage
• One table (10 seats) at Gala
• Prime Table Location at Gala
• Company Logo on LUCA website
• LUCA Foundation Membership for One (1) Person for One (1) Year
VIP Book Sponsor
$5,000
• Company Name or Logo listed on Full Color Banner on Stage
• One table (10 seats each) at Gala
• Prime table location at GALA
• Company Logo on LUCA website
• LUCA Foundation Membership for One (1) Person for One (1) Year
Table Host
$1,200
• Company Logo listed on Full Color Banner on Stage
• One table (10 seats each) to Gala
• Company Logo on LUCA website
• LUCA Foundation Membership for One (1) Person for One (1) Year
Table
$1,000
• Company Logo listed on Full Color Banner on Stage
• One table (10 seats each) to Gala
• Company Logo on LUCA website
• LUCA Foundation Membership for One (1) Person for One (1) Year
Individual Ticket Sales
$100
Individual Tickets
