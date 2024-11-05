Hosted by

Latinos United for Conservative Action

About this event

Winter Gala 2024 Empowering The Dream

1501 Mac Davis Ln

Lubbock, TX 79401

DIAMOND SPONSOR
$15,000
• Title Event Sponsor Recognition • Banner on Stage • Full Color Ad on back on Inside Page of Event Program, Logo on Program Cover • Host Speaker & Primary VIP table (10 seats) with Speaker (and VIP guest of choice if desired) • Ten VIP reception tickets (Private Meeting with VIP including Book Autographing and Photos) • Company Logo on LUCA website (hotlink to company website upon request) • One year Diamond Corporate Membership on LUCA Foundation which includes a 2 seats for one year on the LUCA Scholarship Committee which vets and selects Scholarship Recipients. • Select location at GALA with Speaker and special VIP Seated at table • Special recognition throughout the event. • Corporate name on five (5) scholarships • Logo affixed to live stream video of event • LUCA Foundation Membership for Sponsor and their table guests for One (1) Year
PLATINUM SPONSOR
$12,000
• Title Event Co-Sponsor • Banner at Event • Full Color Ad on Event Program • Co-Sponsor table (10 seats) to Gala (VIP at table if requested) • Ten VIP reception tickets • Company Logo on LUCA website • One year Platinum Corporate Membership on LUCA Foundation which includes a 2 seats for one year on the LUCA Scholarship Committee which vets and selects Scholarship Recipients. • Select location at GALA with special VIP Seated at table • Special recognition throughout the event • Corporate name on three (3) scholarships awarded • Company Name periodically shown on banner behind Gala promotional • podcast prior to event and summation podcast after Gala • LUCA Foundation Membership for Sponsor and their table guests for One (1) Year
GOLD SPONSOR
$8,000
• Title Event Co-Sponsor • Banner at Event • Full Color Social Media Ad with Link to Company Website • One table (10 seats each) to Gala • Ten (10) VIP reception tickets • Company Logo on LUCA website /Ad • One year Gold Corporate Membership on LUCA Foundation which includes a 1 seat for one (1) year on the LUCA Scholarship Committee which vets and selects Scholarship Recipients. • Select location at GALA with special VIP Seated at table • Special recognition throughout the event • Corporate name on 5 x $1,000 scholarships awarded • Company Name periodically shown on banner behind Gala promotional • podcast prior to event and summation podcast after Gala • LUCA Foundation Membership for Sponsor and their table guests for One (1) Year
SILVER SPONSOR
$5,000
• Company Name or Logo listed on Full Color Banner on Stage • Ad on LUCA Website with Link to Company Website • One table (10 seats each) to Gala • Five (5) VIP reception tickets • Company Logo on LUCA website • Prime table location at GALA with special VIP Seated at table • Special recognition throughout the event • Corporate name on 2 x $1,000 scholarships awarded • Company Name periodically shown on banner behind Gala promotional • podcast prior to event and summation podcast after Gala • LUCA Foundation Membership for One Person for Two 2 People for One (1) Year
VIP Reception Sponsor
$5,000
• Company Name or Logo listed on Full Color Banner on Stage • One table (10 seats) at Gala • Prime Table Location at Gala • Company Logo on LUCA website • LUCA Foundation Membership for One (1) Person for One (1) Year
VIP Book Sponsor
$5,000
• Company Name or Logo listed on Full Color Banner on Stage • One table (10 seats each) at Gala • Prime table location at GALA • Company Logo on LUCA website • LUCA Foundation Membership for One (1) Person for One (1) Year
Table Host
$1,200
• Company Logo listed on Full Color Banner on Stage • One table (10 seats each) to Gala • Company Logo on LUCA website • LUCA Foundation Membership for One (1) Person for One (1) Year
Table
$1,000
• Company Logo listed on Full Color Banner on Stage • One table (10 seats each) to Gala • Company Logo on LUCA website • LUCA Foundation Membership for One (1) Person for One (1) Year
Individual Ticket Sales
$100
Individual Tickets

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!