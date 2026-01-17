Winter Gala Silent Auction 2026

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Starting bid
Up to TWO (2) regular price tickets to ONE (1) of the select 2025-2026
ASO Masterworks Concert performances listed below.
“MYTH & MELODY”
FRI., FEB. 20, 2026 or FRI., FEB. 21, 2026
“MIND WARP”
FRI., MAR. 6, 2026 or SAT., MAR. 7, 2026
“RODRIGO & THE REQUIEM”
FRI., APR. 10, 2026 or SAT., APR. 11, 2026
“RHAPSODY IN BLUE”
FRI., MAY 15, 2026 or SAT., MAY 16, 2026
Value: up to $208
Starting bid
Laugh away the night by choosing one of the bundle options below!
Option 1: 6 general admission
Option 2: 6 $15 food/beverage vouchers
Option 3: $50 gift card
Visit https://www.capcitycomedy.com/events for more information
Value: Up to $90
Starting bid
Laugh away the night by choosing one of the bundle options below!
Option 1: 6 general admission
Option 2: 6 $15 food/beverage vouchers
Option 3: $50 gift card
Visit https://www.capcitycomedy.com/events for more information
Value: Up to $90
Starting bid
Enjoy this gift basket of branded Eldorado swag, including a beanie, mug, a shirt and more with a $50 gift card!
Check out their food menu here for your next night out!
https://www.eldoradocafeatx.com/
Estimated Value: $150
Starting bid
Ready to go enjoy the plants at Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center? Be sure to check out their events calendar for many wonderful opportunities for you and/or the family!
Your gift includes One (1) Household level membership valid for a one year term!
For more information visit: https://www.wildflower.org/
Estimated Value: $120
Starting bid
Ready to zip through one of the best adventures in Texas? Strap in o a sunset tour, moonlight tour, or any time of your choice! Your gift includes two zipline gift card passes, each for 3 hours!
For more info visit: https://ziplaketravis.com/
Estimated Value: $270
Starting bid
Enjoy some homemade dessert and be a hit at your next party or family gathering!
This gift certificate includes two bundtinis for you to redeem.
For more info visit: https://www.nothingbundtcakes.com/
Estimated Value: $60
Starting bid
Enjoy watching all types of films and being in a historic building? This is the gift for you! Enjoy 4 passes to Paramount's Classic Film Series!
For more info visit: https://www.austintheatre.org/
Estimated Value: $40
Starting bid
Come wander through eight acres of rustic Hill Country beauty. Shop for plants in our world-class nursery. Take a leisurely stroll through the butterfly garden. Wander the old farmhouse store. Venture out to the test gardens to study new plants and organic gardening techniques. Walk the labyrinth. Visit with the goats and chickens. Attend a free class in the Revival Tent. Enjoy a picnic in the herb garden. The Natural Gardener is a destination for all ages and walks of life.
For more info visit: https://tngaustin.com/
Starting bid
Enjoy visiting a luxurious hair and skin care salon, located here in Austin. Urban Betty is your place for your lashes, facials, waxing, hair styles, blowouts and more!
For more info, visit: https://urbanbetty.com/
Estimated Value: $150
Starting bid
Is your child ready to learn more in the kitchen or to be leveled up? This is the spot for them to express, learn and grow!
For more info, visit: https://franchise.youngchefsacademy.com/
Starting bid
Looking for a win for your next get together, family outing or party? This is perfect to meet everyones needs and taste buds!
Honeycomb Harvest specializes in elevated charcuterie catering, bringing a handcrafted, elegant charcuterie cart to your most cherished events.
For more info, visit: https://www.honeycomb-harvest.com/
Starting bid
Enjoy a 1 hour crafting lesson with the very passionate and talented Krystle!
For more info, visit: https://www.crystalheartcreates.com/about
Valued At $60
Starting bid
TK Photography is donating a 20-minute session in North Austin / Round Rock / Cedar Park / Hutto — a $225 value!
Whether it’s for family, branding, or just-for-fun, they'll capture you at your best—real, relaxed, and full of joy.
For more info, visit: https://tkphotographyaustin.com/
Valued At: $225
Starting bid
Enjoy a Winemaker's Tasting Experience for 4 Guests at William Chris Vineyards!
For more info, visit: https://williamchriswines.com
Valued At:
Starting bid
BookPeople bundle of books worth $60-80, a 20% off coupon, and some bookmarks. Exact books to be added by 1/23
Estimated Value: $80+
Starting bid
Two Dozen Custom cookies from the talented Baking Barn (ig: @bakingbarnatx )
Estimated Value: $90
Starting bid
Jumbo Nintendo Gameboy Cartridge - Pokemon, Hutto Hippo, Dragon and Egg and Two Fidget Fox from the talented Geeky Inc!
Estimated Value: $70
Starting bid
Enjoy a $50 to Southside Market - with a recently location that just opened in Leander!
https://southsidemarket.com/?srsltid=AfmBOooegzXyKC8-vTnlreX1T3NYSJWzkk8TaDIFAJbC1ojIfFd1IeVC
Starting bid
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