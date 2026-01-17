Innovation Learning Lab LLC

Hosted by

Innovation Learning Lab LLC

About this event

Sales closed

Winter Gala Silent Auction 2026

Pick-up location

2001 W New Hope Dr, Cedar Park, TX 78613, USA

Austin Symphony Tickets item
Austin Symphony Tickets item
Austin Symphony Tickets
$62

Starting bid

Up to TWO (2) regular price tickets to ONE (1) of the select 2025-2026

ASO Masterworks Concert performances listed below.


“MYTH & MELODY”

FRI., FEB. 20, 2026 or FRI., FEB. 21, 2026


“MIND WARP”

FRI., MAR. 6, 2026 or SAT., MAR. 7, 2026


“RODRIGO & THE REQUIEM”

FRI., APR. 10, 2026 or SAT., APR. 11, 2026


“RHAPSODY IN BLUE”

FRI., MAY 15, 2026 or SAT., MAY 16, 2026


Value: up to $208

Cap City Comedy Club (Set One) item
Cap City Comedy Club (Set One) item
Cap City Comedy Club (Set One)
$27

Starting bid

Laugh away the night by choosing one of the bundle options below!


Option 1: 6 general admission

Option 2: 6 $15 food/beverage vouchers

Option 3: $50 gift card


Visit https://www.capcitycomedy.com/events for more information


Value: Up to $90

Cap City Comedy Club (Set Two) item
Cap City Comedy Club (Set Two) item
Cap City Comedy Club (Set Two)
$27

Starting bid

Laugh away the night by choosing one of the bundle options below!


Option 1: 6 general admission

Option 2: 6 $15 food/beverage vouchers

Option 3: $50 gift card


Visit https://www.capcitycomedy.com/events for more information


Value: Up to $90

El Dorado Gift Basket item
El Dorado Gift Basket item
El Dorado Gift Basket
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy this gift basket of branded Eldorado swag, including a beanie, mug, a shirt and more with a $50 gift card!


Check out their food menu here for your next night out!


https://www.eldoradocafeatx.com/


Estimated Value: $150

Year Long Membership to Lady Bird Johnson item
Year Long Membership to Lady Bird Johnson item
Year Long Membership to Lady Bird Johnson
$40

Starting bid

Ready to go enjoy the plants at Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center? Be sure to check out their events calendar for many wonderful opportunities for you and/or the family!


Your gift includes One (1) Household level membership valid for a one year term!


For more information visit: https://www.wildflower.org/


Estimated Value: $120

Two Zipline Gift Card passes - 3 hours item
Two Zipline Gift Card passes - 3 hours item
Two Zipline Gift Card passes - 3 hours
$81

Starting bid

Ready to zip through one of the best adventures in Texas? Strap in o a sunset tour, moonlight tour, or any time of your choice! Your gift includes two zipline gift card passes, each for 3 hours!


For more info visit: https://ziplaketravis.com/


Estimated Value: $270

Gift Certificate for 2 Bundtinis item
Gift Certificate for 2 Bundtinis item
Gift Certificate for 2 Bundtinis
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy some homemade dessert and be a hit at your next party or family gathering!


This gift certificate includes two bundtinis for you to redeem.


For more info visit: https://www.nothingbundtcakes.com/


Estimated Value: $60

Paramount - 4 Film Passes to the Classic Film Series item
Paramount - 4 Film Passes to the Classic Film Series item
Paramount - 4 Film Passes to the Classic Film Series
$12

Starting bid

Enjoy watching all types of films and being in a historic building? This is the gift for you! Enjoy 4 passes to Paramount's Classic Film Series!


For more info visit: https://www.austintheatre.org/


Estimated Value: $40

$50 Gift Card item
$50 Gift Card item
$50 Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

Come wander through eight acres of rustic Hill Country beauty. Shop for plants in our world-class nursery. Take a leisurely stroll through the butterfly garden. Wander the old farmhouse store. Venture out to the test gardens to study new plants and organic gardening techniques. Walk the labyrinth. Visit with the goats and chickens. Attend a free class in the Revival Tent. Enjoy a picnic in the herb garden. The Natural Gardener is a destination for all ages and walks of life. 


For more info visit: https://tngaustin.com/

$100 gift card PLUS goody basket item
$100 gift card PLUS goody basket item
$100 gift card PLUS goody basket
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy visiting a luxurious hair and skin care salon, located here in Austin. Urban Betty is your place for your lashes, facials, waxing, hair styles, blowouts and more!


For more info, visit: https://urbanbetty.com/


Estimated Value: $150

Culinary Class with Young Chefs item
Culinary Class with Young Chefs item
Culinary Class with Young Chefs
$15

Starting bid

Is your child ready to learn more in the kitchen or to be leveled up? This is the spot for them to express, learn and grow!


For more info, visit: https://franchise.youngchefsacademy.com/

$200 Gift Certificate for Honeycomb Harvest item
$200 Gift Certificate for Honeycomb Harvest item
$200 Gift Certificate for Honeycomb Harvest
$60

Starting bid

Looking for a win for your next get together, family outing or party? This is perfect to meet everyones needs and taste buds!


Honeycomb Harvest specializes in elevated charcuterie catering, bringing a handcrafted, elegant charcuterie cart to your most cherished events.


For more info, visit: https://www.honeycomb-harvest.com/

Crystle Hearts Creates - 1 hour Lesson item
Crystle Hearts Creates - 1 hour Lesson item
Crystle Hearts Creates - 1 hour Lesson
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy a 1 hour crafting lesson with the very passionate and talented Krystle!


For more info, visit: https://www.crystalheartcreates.com/about


Valued At $60

TK Photography - 20 minute Session item
TK Photography - 20 minute Session
$68

Starting bid

TK Photography is donating a 20-minute session in North Austin / Round Rock / Cedar Park / Hutto — a $225 value!


Whether it’s for family, branding, or just-for-fun, they'll capture you at your best—real, relaxed, and full of joy.


For more info, visit: https://tkphotographyaustin.com/


Valued At: $225

William Chris Wine Company Tasting Experience for 4 item
William Chris Wine Company Tasting Experience for 4 item
William Chris Wine Company Tasting Experience for 4
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy a Winemaker's Tasting Experience for 4 Guests at William Chris Vineyards!


For more info, visit: https://williamchriswines.com


Valued At:

Book People item
Book People item
Book People
$25

Starting bid

BookPeople bundle of books worth $60-80, a 20% off coupon, and some bookmarks. Exact books to be added by 1/23


Estimated Value: $80+

The Baking Barn: 2 Dozen Custom Cookies item
The Baking Barn: 2 Dozen Custom Cookies item
The Baking Barn: 2 Dozen Custom Cookies
$30

Starting bid

Two Dozen Custom cookies from the talented Baking Barn (ig: @bakingbarnatx )


Estimated Value: $90

Geeky Inc Gift Basket item
Geeky Inc Gift Basket item
Geeky Inc Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

Jumbo Nintendo Gameboy Cartridge - Pokemon, Hutto Hippo, Dragon and Egg and Two Fidget Fox from the talented Geeky Inc!


Estimated Value: $70

Southside Market Gift Card item
Southside Market Gift Card item
Southside Market Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy a $50 to Southside Market - with a recently location that just opened in Leander!


https://southsidemarket.com/?srsltid=AfmBOooegzXyKC8-vTnlreX1T3NYSJWzkk8TaDIFAJbC1ojIfFd1IeVC

Amy's Ice Cream - 4 Count Certificates item
Amy's Ice Cream - 4 Count Certificates item
Amy's Ice Cream - 4 Count Certificates
$15

Starting bid

Enjoy a small ice cream with one crushin toppin - up to 4 certificates!


https://amysicecreams.com/

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!