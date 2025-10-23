Winter Holiday Breakfast - a fundraiser celebrating community

The Rotary Club of Bedford's Winter Holiday Breakfast (formerly Breakfast with Santa) is a family-friendly event that includes a pancake breakfast, winter crafts, photos with Santa, along with activities from more cultural traditions, celebrating the coming of winter together (children under 2 years are free).





Sorry, no refunds!





By purchasing tickets for the Winter Holiday Breakfast, attendees acknowledge that photographs may be taken during the event for promotional and archival purposes. If you (or your minor children) prefer not to be photographed, please let a Rotary volunteer know upon arrival, and we will be happy to accommodate you.