Hound Retirement Fund Inc

Hosted by

Hound Retirement Fund Inc

About this event

EVENT-Puppy Naming Auction & Brunch

4362 Mt Carmel Tobasco Rd

Cincinnati, OH 45244, USA

General Admission
Free

Gather your naming network, friends, family, hunt members, and choose one spokesperson to place the bids. The bigger the network, the more naming power you’ll have!

🎁 The Rules of the Game:

  • All hound names are preferred to be two syllables and will be approved by Masters.
  • Names may draw inspiration from holidays and holy days celebrated during the winter season, Hanukkah, Christmas, New Year’s, Boxing Day, and the spirit of giving.
  • Preferably nothing that begins with “R” or ‘Ra”.

💝 Why BidAll naming funds benefit the Hound Retirement Fund and are tax deductible. It’s a wonderful way to spread holiday goodwill, whether you’re putting extra holiday cash to cheerful use or getting a jump-start on your 2026 charitable giving. Our retired hounds will thank you with plenty of tail wags.

🐾 A Fun Bonus: Once the names are finalized, Katherine will begin calling the hounds by name right away, helping them catch on quickly and making those names part of the pack in no time.

Add a donation for Hound Retirement Fund Inc

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