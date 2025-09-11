Winter In Bloom

4151 183rd St

Country Club Hills, IL 60478, USA

General Admission (Standard)
$45

Includes: 

▪ Event admission

▪ Cocktail-style heavy hors d’oeuvres

▪ Access to live DJ, dancing, and programming

▪ Opportunity to participate in auctions, raffles, and pay-it-forward giving

VIP Admission (Standard)
$85

Includes: 

▪ All GA benefits, plus:

▪ Exclusive access to VIP Lounge

▪ Served hors d’oeuvres & desserts

▪ 2 drink tickets

▪ VIP swag bag

▪ Dedicated check-in for faster entry

Community Pair – 2 GA Tickets for $100
$85
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Save $ | Perfect for friends, partners, or colleagues

Small Group Bloom – 4 GA Tickets for $190
$175
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Save $ | Ideal for friend groups or small teams

Table of Ten – 10 GA Tickets for $450
$395

8 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Save $$ | Best for community orgs, families, or local partners
Optional add-on: Reserved table space with name sign for $25

Seed Sponsor – $250
$250

Perfect for micro-businesses and solopreneurs

  • Business name listed on website and event signage
  • One (1) general admission ticket
  • Thank-you tag and story share on social media
  • Inclusion in our Community Partner Highlights email blast

🪴 Ideal for community allies looking to plant the first seed of support.

Bud Sponsor – $500
$500

For local businesses growing their impact

  • All Seed Sponsor benefits, plus:
  • Small logo on printed program and event signage
  • Two (2) general admission tickets
  • Verbal recognition during event remarks
  • Opportunity to include one promotional item in guest gift bags

🌱 A budding opportunity to grow visibility and goodwill.

Petal Sponsor – $1,000
$1,000

A solid pick for businesses that want brand elevation

  • All Bud Sponsor benefits, plus:
  • Medium logo on-site, in program, and online event page
  • Two (2) VIP tickets with access to VIP lounge
  • Dedicated social media post highlighting your business
  • Vendor or informational table option (if available at venue)

🌸 Let your brand blossom in front of a purpose-driven audience.

Blossom Sponsor – $2,500
$2,500

Great for businesses ready for a polished presence

  • Prominent logo on all signage, program, and website
  • Four (4) VIP tickets with reserved seating
  • Half-page ad in printed/digital program
  • Exclusive thank-you video post-event featuring your business
  • Opportunity to share a short promo or business intro reel on screens (if AV allows)

🌺 Position your business as a leading supporter of mental wellness and equity.

Blooming Sponsor – $5,000 (Presenting Sponsor)
$5,000

A premium opportunity for high-visibility community investment

  • Logo placement on event photo backdrop / step-and-repeat
  • Top-tier logo placement across all platforms and printed materials
  • Six (6) VIP tickets with premium reserved seating
  • Full-page ad in program
  • Pre- and post-event spotlight on social media and email
  • Recognition as Presenting Sponsor during event welcome
  • Option to speak briefly or be featured in spotlight video

🌼 Shine as a bold, compassionate brand that invests in healing and justice.

Name Your Table (Optional Add-On)
$25

Add a personal or business name to your table! Perfect for Table of Ten or Group Bloom bundles. Your name or logo will be displayed on reserved signage at your table during the event.
*For group ticket holders or sponsors.

VIP Swag Bag Sponsor
$75

Get your brand in the hands of our VIP guests! Includes placement of one promotional item or small branded product in VIP swag bags, plus a social media tag and name in our program.

Pay It Forward Ticket
$55

Help someone bloom with you! Sponsor a ticket for a community member who would benefit from attending but may not have the means. Your kindness provides direct access to healing and joy.

Drink Ticket Add-on
$12

Add a drink ticket to your evening—good for one beer, wine, or signature cocktail at the bar. Limit 2 per guest.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!