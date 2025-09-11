Winter In Bloom

Includes:
▪ Event admission
▪ Cocktail-style heavy hors d’oeuvres
▪ Access to live DJ, dancing, and programming
▪ Opportunity to participate in auctions, raffles, and pay-it-forward giving
▪ All GA benefits, plus:
▪ Exclusive access to VIP Lounge
▪ Served hors d’oeuvres & desserts
▪ 2 drink tickets
▪ VIP swag bag
▪ Dedicated check-in for faster entry
Save $ | Perfect for friends, partners, or colleagues
Save $ | Ideal for friend groups or small teams
8 left!
Save $$ | Best for community orgs, families, or local partners
Optional add-on: Reserved table space with name sign for $25
Perfect for micro-businesses and solopreneurs
🪴 Ideal for community allies looking to plant the first seed of support.
For local businesses growing their impact
🌱 A budding opportunity to grow visibility and goodwill.
A solid pick for businesses that want brand elevation
🌸 Let your brand blossom in front of a purpose-driven audience.
Great for businesses ready for a polished presence
🌺 Position your business as a leading supporter of mental wellness and equity.
A premium opportunity for high-visibility community investment
🌼 Shine as a bold, compassionate brand that invests in healing and justice.
Add a personal or business name to your table! Perfect for Table of Ten or Group Bloom bundles. Your name or logo will be displayed on reserved signage at your table during the event.
*For group ticket holders or sponsors.
Get your brand in the hands of our VIP guests! Includes placement of one promotional item or small branded product in VIP swag bags, plus a social media tag and name in our program.
Help someone bloom with you! Sponsor a ticket for a community member who would benefit from attending but may not have the means. Your kindness provides direct access to healing and joy.
Add a drink ticket to your evening—good for one beer, wine, or signature cocktail at the bar. Limit 2 per guest.
