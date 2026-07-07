A woman in a blue dress stands next to a golden dinosaur guarding golden eggs, with "Winter in July 2026" and a bingo card in the background.
All Aboard

Hosted by

All Aboard

About this event

Winter in July

General Admission
Free

Winter in July

Join All Aboard for Winter in July, an inspiring evening showcasing the talents of our participants. This special performance celebrates creativity, confidence, and the power of belonging through music, theater, and community.

Tuesday, July 21
6:00 PM
Snohomish County PUD Auditorium
2320 California St., Everett

Admission is free, but donations are always appreciated. Every contribution helps All Aboard continue providing meaningful programs and opportunities for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Reserve your free tickets today. We look forward to sharing this special evening with you!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!