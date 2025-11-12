Winter Market - Silent Auction 2025

auctionV2.input.startingBid
3 nights rental in an Airstream.
happilyhitchedcampers.com
Mamba Jamba Surf – 4 Private Surf Lessons. Each lesson is 2 hours.
Family session or Brand/Lifestyle Session
1 season of flag football from NextGen, 2 GMTB shirts, 1 hat, 1 full size football, 1 pair football gloves (youth M).
18k Rose Gold and Silver Accent Tacori SE182P36 Moon Rosé Cushion Drop Earrings
18k Rose Gold and Silver Accent Tacori SN178P36 Moon Rosé Cushion Necklace
South Coast Farms - 6 Community Supported Agriculture family farm produce baskets.
southcoastfarms.com
A week of summer camp a KG Beach Camp. kgbeachcamps.com
Salon Revelation, Dana Point- Deep Conditioning & Hair Cut by Haley (owner)
$200 Gift Certificate- rentals for kayaks or stand up paddle
westwindsailing.com
Art Party 1-hour
kidcreate.com/dana-point
Garden Consultation, Planting Plan (Experience)
saltandsagegardens.com
