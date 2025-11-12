Winter Market - Silent Auction 2025

Happily Hitched Camper Rental - $850 Value item
$400

3 nights rental in an Airstream.

happilyhitchedcampers.com


Surfing Lessons - $500 Value item
$150

Mamba Jamba Surf – 4 Private Surf Lessons. Each lesson is 2 hours.

Nicole Lever-Garton Photography - $850 Value item
$400

Family session or Brand/Lifestyle Session

NextGen Flag Football Package - $400 Value item
$100

1 season of flag football from NextGen, 2 GMTB shirts, 1 hat, 1 full size football, 1 pair football gloves (youth M).



Tacori Earrings - $5000 Value item
$200

18k Rose Gold and Silver Accent Tacori SE182P36 Moon Rosé Cushion Drop Earrings

Tacori Necklace - $3000 Value item
$150

18k Rose Gold and Silver Accent Tacori SN178P36 Moon Rosé Cushion Necklace

6 Farmers Market Produce Baskets - $270 Value item
$50

South Coast Farms - 6 Community Supported Agriculture family farm produce baskets.


southcoastfarms.com

KG Beach Camp - $495 Value item
$100

A week of summer camp a KG Beach Camp. kgbeachcamps.com

Local Waves Hair Salon - $200 Value item
$50

Blowout & Hair Product, Tote & Bag by Mari Hernandez (owner)


localwavessalon.com




Hayley Hair Salon Revelation - $145 Value item
$100

Salon Revelation, Dana Point- Deep Conditioning & Hair Cut by Haley (owner)


www.salonrevelationoc.com

Westwind Sailing item
$50

$200 Gift Certificate- rentals for kayaks or stand up paddle


westwindsailing.com

Kidcreate - Art Party 1-hour - $200 Value item
$50

Art Party 1-hour


kidcreate.com/dana-point

Plant Depot Gift Card & Plant -$200 Value item
$50

$100 Gift Card and $100 Plant Arrangement

www.plantdepot.com

Salt & Sage Garden Planning - $300 Value item
$75

Garden Consultation, Planting Plan (Experience)


saltandsagegardens.com

Buck Academy item
$10

Collection of financial literacy books


buckacademy.org

