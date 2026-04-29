Hosted by

Winter Park Presbyterian Church

About this event

Sales closed

Winter Park Presbyterian Preschool's Art Show & Auction- "A Light at the Museum"

001- Admission for Two(2) to Crayola Experience item
001- Admission for Two(2) to Crayola Experience
$15

Starting bid

Two Admission Tickets to Crayola Experience. Valid February 5, 2026- August 5, 2027


Value: $60.00


Item #: 001

002- Kennedy Space Center Admission Tickets (4) item
002- Kennedy Space Center Admission Tickets (4)
$50

Starting bid

Four admission tickets to Kennedy Space Center Visitor complex, The Deep Space Launch Complex and Space Shuttle Atlantis, The Shuttle Launch Experience, the Kenny Space Center Bus Tour to Apollo/Saturn V Center, Heros & Legends featuring the US Astronaut Hall of Fame.


The Certificate Expires 5-19-2028; Certificate not valid for use December 22-January 1 annually.


Value: $308


Item #: 002

003- Dinner for 2 at 4Rivers Smokehouse item
003- Dinner for 2 at 4Rivers Smokehouse
$10

Starting bid

Dinner for 2 at 4 Rivers Smokehouse


1 year expiration. Not to exceed $30.00


Value: $30.00


Item #: 003

004- Fun Spot item
004- Fun Spot
$25

Starting bid

Includes Two (2) single 1-day passes.

Fun Spot America has Roller Coasters, thrill rides, multi-level go kart tracks and more.


Value: $120.00


Item #: 004

005-Kelly's Ice Cream Gift Basket item
005-Kelly's Ice Cream Gift Basket
$10

Starting bid

Two (2) coupons for one free pint of ice cream each. Enamel pin, Magnet and Ice Cream Pint Coozie.


Not acceptable at Foxtail Coffee Locations. Coupon cannot be combined with other offers. Expires: 4-30-27


Value: $33.00


Item #: 005

006- 3 Shockwave Sessions & Exam at Winter Park Chiropractor item
006- 3 Shockwave Sessions & Exam at Winter Park Chiropractor
$75

Starting bid

Three (3) Shockwave Therapy Sessions at Winter Park Chiropractors Office with Dr. Hull


Expires: 5/19/2027


Value: $300.00


Item #: 06

007- Two (2) All Access Tickets to Wonder Works item
007- Two (2) All Access Tickets to Wonder Works
$15

Starting bid

Two all access tickets to Wonder Works Orlando.


Each Ticket includes over 100 exhibits, rope course, 4D motion ride and laser tag.


Expires: 5/19/2027


Value: $74.00


Item #: 007

008- Gold Fish Swim Basket item
008- Gold Fish Swim Basket
$40

Starting bid

Goldfish swim basket includes Four (4) weeks of swim lessons & Membership, sand bucket with goggles for swimming, a towel, and squish fish toy.


Expires July 31, 2026, at Winter Park Location


Value: $200.00


Item #: 008

009- One Home Visit with Santa Grail item
009- One Home Visit with Santa Grail
$75

Starting bid

One Home Visit with Santa Grail


One 45 minute visit in your home with Santa Grail. Can include stories, photos and merry making.


Bookings must be made two (2) weeks in advance. Dates available vary.

Good until end of 2026 season.


Value: $250


Item #: 009

010- Workshop for Two (2) at Orlando Glass Blowing item
010- Workshop for Two (2) at Orlando Glass Blowing
$75

Starting bid

Workshop for Two (2) at Orlando Glass Blowing


Gift Certificate for a glass blowing workshop for two (2) at Orlando Glass Blowing. Winners name and contact information will be emailed to OGB after auction so they can coordinate their session.


Value: $249.00


Item #: 010

011- Fireflies Luv Taters Gift Basket item
011- Fireflies Luv Taters Gift Basket
$15

Starting bid

Fireflies Luv Taters Gift Basket


Basket includes cosmetic bag, bow straw, headband, pen, two (2) bow hair clips, key chain, and mini labubu and mini bow hair clip inside a mini case.


Value: $55.00


Item #: 011

012- Tijuana Flats Cash item
012- Tijuana Flats Cash
$8

Starting bid

Tijuana Flats Cash


Three (3) $10 each (Total $30) flats cash cards to be used at Tijuana Flats.


Valid until 7/31/2026 at participating Tijuana Flats locations only


Value: $30.00


Item #: 012

013- Gift Certificate for up to 6 Guest at The Bureau item
013- Gift Certificate for up to 6 Guest at The Bureau
$75

Starting bid

Gift Certificate for up to 6 Guest at The Bureau or The Underground Game Show


Can use all 6 tickets at once or split them across multiple visits. Redeemable at either The Bureau Orlando or The Underground Game Show. No expiration date. Reservations required (redeem online or by contacting them directly.)


Value: $250


Item #: 013

014- Gift Card to Savannah Taylor item
014- Gift Card to Savannah Taylor
$60

Starting bid

Gift Card to Savannah Taylor


$200.00 Gift Card for Savannah Taylor in Winter Park.


Value: $200


Item #: 014

015- Southern Hill Farms Gift Basket item
015- Southern Hill Farms Gift Basket
$40

Starting bid

Southern Hill Farms Gift Basket


Picnic Basket, Kitchen Decor, Strawberry Plush Keychain, Strawberry Salsa, Twigs and Berries Handcrafter Lotion, Pumpkin Coconut Latte Candle, Sunflower Bar Soap, SHF Baseball Cap, SHF T-Shirt.


Value: $100


Item #: 015

016- Four Guest Passes to Orlando Ice Den item
016- Four Guest Passes to Orlando Ice Den
$40

Starting bid

Four Guest Passes to Orlando Ice Den


Four (4) guest passes each good for one (1) public skate session.


Certain restrictions apply, skate rental included. Expires: 11/30/26


Value: $80-100


Item #: 016

017- Dozen Signature Bundtinis from Nothing Bundt Cake item
017- Dozen Signature Bundtinis from Nothing Bundt Cake
$8

Starting bid

Dozen Signature Bundtinis from Nothing Bundt Cake


Head over to Nothing Bundt Cakes in Winter Park to get a dozen of your choice signature Bundtinis.


Value: $33.00


Item #: 017

018- Three Gift Certificates to My Gym item
018- Three Gift Certificates to My Gym
$50

Starting bid

Three Gift Certificates to My Gym


Three Gift Certificates: One for Four Weeks at My Gym: Includes one weekly class for one child for four consecutive weeks. Two for One Parents Night Out or Camp. Valid for one child to attend either one Parents’ Night Out or one 3-hour camp at My Gym.


Valid at either My Gym Maitland or My Gym Lake Mary.

Expire: 12/31/2026


Value: $209.00


Item #: 018

019- Jeff’s Bagel Run Gift Basket item
019- Jeff’s Bagel Run Gift Basket
$10

Starting bid

Jeff’s Bagel Run Gift Basket


Two (2) coupons for half dozen of bagels and cream cheese tub. Also includes Jeff’s Bagel Run Plushy.


Value: $58.00


Item #: 019

020- Two Hours of Bowling & Shoes at Aloma Bowl item
020- Two Hours of Bowling & Shoes at Aloma Bowl
$40

Starting bid

Two Hours of Bowling & Shoes at Aloma Bowl


Valid at Aloma Bowl for up to 10 people. Valid only when lanes are available. Not valid for reservations. Expires: 12/2026


Value: $220


Item #: 020

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