Winter Park Presbyterian Preschool's Art Show & Auction- "A Light at the Museum"

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Starting bid
Two Admission Tickets to Crayola Experience. Valid February 5, 2026- August 5, 2027
Value: $60.00
Item #: 001
Starting bid
Four admission tickets to Kennedy Space Center Visitor complex, The Deep Space Launch Complex and Space Shuttle Atlantis, The Shuttle Launch Experience, the Kenny Space Center Bus Tour to Apollo/Saturn V Center, Heros & Legends featuring the US Astronaut Hall of Fame.
The Certificate Expires 5-19-2028; Certificate not valid for use December 22-January 1 annually.
Value: $308
Item #: 002
Starting bid
Dinner for 2 at 4 Rivers Smokehouse
1 year expiration. Not to exceed $30.00
Value: $30.00
Item #: 003
Starting bid
Includes Two (2) single 1-day passes.
Fun Spot America has Roller Coasters, thrill rides, multi-level go kart tracks and more.
Value: $120.00
Item #: 004
Starting bid
Two (2) coupons for one free pint of ice cream each. Enamel pin, Magnet and Ice Cream Pint Coozie.
Not acceptable at Foxtail Coffee Locations. Coupon cannot be combined with other offers. Expires: 4-30-27
Value: $33.00
Item #: 005
Starting bid
Three (3) Shockwave Therapy Sessions at Winter Park Chiropractors Office with Dr. Hull
Expires: 5/19/2027
Value: $300.00
Item #: 06
Starting bid
Two all access tickets to Wonder Works Orlando.
Each Ticket includes over 100 exhibits, rope course, 4D motion ride and laser tag.
Expires: 5/19/2027
Value: $74.00
Item #: 007
Starting bid
Goldfish swim basket includes Four (4) weeks of swim lessons & Membership, sand bucket with goggles for swimming, a towel, and squish fish toy.
Expires July 31, 2026, at Winter Park Location
Value: $200.00
Item #: 008
Starting bid
One Home Visit with Santa Grail
One 45 minute visit in your home with Santa Grail. Can include stories, photos and merry making.
Bookings must be made two (2) weeks in advance. Dates available vary.
Good until end of 2026 season.
Value: $250
Item #: 009
Starting bid
Workshop for Two (2) at Orlando Glass Blowing
Gift Certificate for a glass blowing workshop for two (2) at Orlando Glass Blowing. Winners name and contact information will be emailed to OGB after auction so they can coordinate their session.
Value: $249.00
Item #: 010
Starting bid
Fireflies Luv Taters Gift Basket
Basket includes cosmetic bag, bow straw, headband, pen, two (2) bow hair clips, key chain, and mini labubu and mini bow hair clip inside a mini case.
Value: $55.00
Item #: 011
Starting bid
Tijuana Flats Cash
Three (3) $10 each (Total $30) flats cash cards to be used at Tijuana Flats.
Valid until 7/31/2026 at participating Tijuana Flats locations only
Value: $30.00
Item #: 012
Starting bid
Gift Certificate for up to 6 Guest at The Bureau or The Underground Game Show
Can use all 6 tickets at once or split them across multiple visits. Redeemable at either The Bureau Orlando or The Underground Game Show. No expiration date. Reservations required (redeem online or by contacting them directly.)
Value: $250
Item #: 013
Starting bid
Gift Card to Savannah Taylor
$200.00 Gift Card for Savannah Taylor in Winter Park.
Value: $200
Item #: 014
Starting bid
Southern Hill Farms Gift Basket
Picnic Basket, Kitchen Decor, Strawberry Plush Keychain, Strawberry Salsa, Twigs and Berries Handcrafter Lotion, Pumpkin Coconut Latte Candle, Sunflower Bar Soap, SHF Baseball Cap, SHF T-Shirt.
Value: $100
Item #: 015
Starting bid
Four Guest Passes to Orlando Ice Den
Four (4) guest passes each good for one (1) public skate session.
Certain restrictions apply, skate rental included. Expires: 11/30/26
Value: $80-100
Item #: 016
Starting bid
Dozen Signature Bundtinis from Nothing Bundt Cake
Head over to Nothing Bundt Cakes in Winter Park to get a dozen of your choice signature Bundtinis.
Value: $33.00
Item #: 017
Starting bid
Three Gift Certificates to My Gym
Three Gift Certificates: One for Four Weeks at My Gym: Includes one weekly class for one child for four consecutive weeks. Two for One Parents Night Out or Camp. Valid for one child to attend either one Parents’ Night Out or one 3-hour camp at My Gym.
Valid at either My Gym Maitland or My Gym Lake Mary.
Expire: 12/31/2026
Value: $209.00
Item #: 018
Starting bid
Jeff’s Bagel Run Gift Basket
Two (2) coupons for half dozen of bagels and cream cheese tub. Also includes Jeff’s Bagel Run Plushy.
Value: $58.00
Item #: 019
Starting bid
Two Hours of Bowling & Shoes at Aloma Bowl
Valid at Aloma Bowl for up to 10 people. Valid only when lanes are available. Not valid for reservations. Expires: 12/2026
Value: $220
Item #: 020
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